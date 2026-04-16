Quebec Premier Fréchette to meet with Carney

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday
Quebec Premier Fréchette to meet with Carney
Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette is sworn in at the legislature in Quebec City on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Quebec's new premier will meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday in Ottawa, less than 48 hours after she was sworn in.

Fréchette's office confirmed to The Canadian Press that she had requested a meeting to discuss priorities with Carney.

Fréchette was sworn in as Quebec’s 33rd premier on Wednesday, making her the second woman to hold the role. 

Her office says she and Carney will discuss topics including economic development, immigration, infrastructure, housing and the cost of living.

Carney congratulated Fréchette after she won the Coalition Avenir Québec leadership race on Sunday, and he promised in a social media message to work closely with her.

There are currently several areas of conflict between Quebec and Ottawa, including public transit funding, temporary foreign worker permits and the settlement of asylum seekers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2026.

By Caroline Plante | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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