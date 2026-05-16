Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette to meet Macron in Paris on economic mission

Quebec Premier to meet Macron in Paris
Quebec Premier to meet Macron in Paris
Quebec Premier Christine Frechette smiles as she walks to her seat for question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Writer

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette is in Paris on an official mission and is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday at the Élysée Palace. 

She is also scheduled to meet her French counterpart, Sébastien Lecornu, at Matignon, alongside ministers Christopher Skeete and Mathieu Lacombe. 

The trip carries a strong economic focus, with Quebec aiming to boost exports to France, particularly in defence and critical minerals.

Fréchette is also expected to meet business leaders as Europe prepares to invest heavily in rearmament, seeking a larger Quebec role in defence contracts. 

Former Quebec Premier François Legault had aimed to double or triple trade with France, but exports have only increased slightly, from 1.6 per cent in 2024 to 1.8 per cent in 2025, and Quebec still relies heavily on the U.S. market.

Fréchette’s mission in Paris runs until May 20.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2026.

By Thomas Laberge | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Canada now allows you to renew your passport online and here's what you need to know

Online renewal requirements are different.

Ontario's 'most beautiful' lake is a crystal water paradise with over 20 breathtaking beaches

Save this for some summer travel inspo!

I tried burgers from these 3 major Canadian fast-food chains and there's a clear worst

Hot take incoming... 🍔

26 products you can get for cheaper at Costco than at Walmart in Canada

Bulk-sized items offer quite a lot of value!

This woodland boardwalk near Ottawa leads past glassy waters to a rare turquoise lake

Make this your next summer day trip spot. ☀️

The bonus payment of Canada's grocery benefit is going out soon and here's who is eligible

Millions of Canadians will get this one-time top-up payment in June.

This new GO train service from Toronto takes you to a dreamy destination that feels like Europe

You can get there with a tap of your PRESTO Card!

Major VPN provider says it could leave Canada over lawful access bill

NordVPN says it could leave Canada over Bill C-22

Man accused of kidnapping B.C. girl, 7, was already wanted for armed assault

Suspect in schoolgirl's kidnap faced arms charge

A Lotto 6/49 winner in Ontario won the $44 million jackpot with an online ticket

He found out he won while on the way to work!