I Ranked Coffee From The US' Biggest Chains & There’s A Clear Winner For Your Morning Fix
More expensive doesn’t necessarily mean better.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Most US citizens — and probably in the world — require the much-needed morning fix of coffee on a daily basis. At least me, my friends, and my coworkers do, so you probably do too.
I’m an avid java lover, and if I don’t have time to go get myself a latte early in the day, I’ll make sure I pay a visit to a coffee shop as soon as I have the time, even if it’s at night.
So, in an effort to satisfy my never-ending coffee cravings, I decided to order from Starbucks, Dunkin’, and Dutch Bros Coffee, three of the biggest chains in America, to find which cup of joe is the best and will have you the most energized every morning during your work week.
The Criteria
I compared prices, taste, size, and service from each location. I ordered a latte with oat milk as high doses of black coffee will make me anxious, and I always try to go lactose-free.
Starbucks
A coffee cup from Starbucks.
Fernanda Leon | Narcity
Price: $4.65
Ok, I’ve forever loved Starbucks.
My order consisted of a tall, hot latte with oat milk. The barista was extremely attentive and even asked about my day.
Once I got my coffee, the temperature was perfect, and the drink had a creamy consistency, but there was a lack of caffeine in the beverage that didn’t give me the rush of energy I was expecting. However, I’d choose a Starbucks latte if I’m craving some java and it’s already kinda late to get a caffeine fix.
Starbucks cups are taller, compared to the ones from Dunkin’ and Dutch Bros Coffee, and it was the cheapest latte of all three, surprisingly.
Score: 8.5/10
Dutch Bros Coffee
A coffee cup from Dutch Bros Coffee.
Fernanda Leon | Narcity
Price: $5.03
I’m not usually a big fan of Dutch Bros Coffee's sugary coffee-based drink inventions. However, I must admit that I underestimated its baristas and the coffee itself.
The service was spectacular. As soon as the “broista" took my order, he made sure he had everything right and even started a conversation about how the day got very cold. Once I was handed my cup of joe and tried it, I was so happy to taste just the right amount of milk — oat milk — and caffeine that’s needed to get my day going.
This latte was not the cheapest, but it’s ok compared to the quality.
Score: 10/10
Dunkin'
A coffee cup from Dunkin'.
Fernanda Leon | Narcity
Price: $5.28
In my opinion, America definitely doesn’t run on Dunkin’.
First of all, this was the most expensive latte of them all, and the quality was not the best.
The service was not bad, but it wasn’t good either. The employee just basically took my order, charged me, and gave me the coffee. Not out-of-the-ordinary service, for sure.
When I tasted the drink, the temperature was decent, but it had a burned coffee flavor with the potential to wake me up, but not in the most optimistic way.
Definitely not worth it for the price.
Score: 5/10
And the coffee winner is...
Sorry, Dunkin' fans, but that was the worst coffee of the three. I will stick to a Dutch Bros Coffee latte for my everyday morning dose of caffeine and will have Starbucks to rescue me every time I have java cravings at a later time of the day.