Rapid Antigen Tests Are Now Accepted For Travel In Canada But At-Home Tests Are Not Enough
Canada's travel restrictions were recently updated to allow travellers to show a COVID-19 rapid antigen test — rather than a pricer PCR test — but it's not as simple as just taking an at-home test.
Since February 28, fully vaccinated people entering Canada (including those returning home from abroad) have been permitted to use a rapid antigen test result to meet entry requirements.
It means travelling abroad is now cheaper and a little simpler for Canadians, as they're no longer required to take a more-expensive and harder-to-access PCR test prior to arriving in Canada.
However, if you've got an international trip coming up, it's worth keeping in mind that the new rules are not as simple as taking a rapid antigen test at home.
In fact, there are still multiple rules in place that travellers must follow to meet rapid antigen tests requirements.
First and foremost, the test must be taken the day prior to your scheduled flight or arrival at the border in Canada.
The feds also say that taking any rapid antigen test at home is "not sufficient to meet the pre-entry requirement."
Instead, it must be "authorized for sale or distribution in Canada or in the jurisdiction in which it was obtained."
That's not all, as your test must also be administered or observed by a professional. This can be through a laboratory, healthcare entity or telehealth service.
If you're entering Canada from overseas, the test must be performed outside of Canada, which means if you're crossing the border for a short period of time you can't take the test before you've even left the country.
It's also worth noting that the pre-entry testing exemption for trips lasting less than 72 hours ended in December 221.
If you're sticking with a negative molecular result to enter Canada, tests must be taken within 72 hours before your flight's departure time or your scheduled entry via land or water.
Those using a previous positive molecular test result to meet requirements must have proof from between 10 and 180 calendar days prior to entry.
"A positive antigen test result is never a valid test result for boarding a flight or entry to Canada and can’t be used as proof of a previous infection," reads a government notice.
In February, the federal government also updated Canada's global travel advisory to reflect the changing COVID-19 situation both at home and overseas.
