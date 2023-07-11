You Can Catch RBCxMusic At Canada's Summer Festivals & Here Are All The Perks You Can Score
Elevate your festival experience.
Canadians love a good music festival. And, thanks to RBCxMusic, elevating your music festival experience is easier than ever.
As true champions of the Canadian live music scene, RBCxMusic amplifies fans’ love of live music through on-site and digital activations at select festivals and concerts.
This year, they're spotlighting rising Canadian artists, creating super fun social media photo ops, providing VIP viewing decks at the summer’s hottest festivals, giving away sweet prizes, merch and so much more.
Plus, the RBCxMusic experience is open to all festival-goers, meaning you don’t have to be an RBC client to enjoy the special perks!
Festival-goers enjoy the RBCxMusic on-site activities.Courtesy of RBCxMusic
RBCxMusic has already rocked Lavender Wild in Toronto, Escapade and RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa, as well as the Cavendish Beach Music Festival in PEI.
You can also catch them this year at RBC Rock The Park in London, Ontario, from July 12-15 and Montreal's Ilesoniq from August 12-13.
Vibe to live music from an elevated viewing deck
Music fans watch from RBCxMusic's elevated viewing platform.Courtesy of RBCxMusic
Music festival lovers know the struggle: You're eyeing an empty stage, all settled in to enjoy a show, and then a horde of people set up camp right in front of you, totally blocking your view.
Enter RBCxMusic.
You can find their immersive on-site activations at numerous summer music festivals this year, complete with an exclusive elevated viewing deck.
Music fans watch from RBCxMusic's elevated viewing platform.Courtesy of RBCxMusic
From high above the masses, you'll be able to see the main stage and enjoy the view of your favourite artists.
Truly dedicated to the live music experience, RBCxMusic's onsite activations also feature interactive activities, prizes and merchandise giveaways.
Express yourself through the 'RBCxMusic Rhythm Revolution' game
Inspired by the classic Dance Dance Revolution, the RBCxMusic Rhythm Revolution game lets fans express themselves at festivals like RBC Rock the Park and Ilesoniq. You can also find it at select concerts at Budweiser Stage and RBC Echo Beach in Toronto.
A festival guest plays the "RBCxMusic Rhythm Revolution" game.Courtesy of RBCxMusic
Step onto a platform, select a song and dance away for 45 seconds, and you could be surprised with exclusive prizes and upgrades.
It's also available as a mobile version, which turns your phone screen into a mini RBCxMusic Rhythm Revolution tap pad. Flex your fingers to a First Up with RBCxMusic beat, and your points will be tallied on a festival-wide leaderboard.
A person plays the "RBCxMusic Rhythm Revolution" game on their phone.Courtesy of RBCxMusic
All players have a chance to win exciting prizes like merchandise and RBCxMusic Concert Cash codes that save you money on your next Ticketmaster purchase.
These exclusive codes are typically reserved for RBC clients, but RBCxMusic is giving all festival-goers a taste of what it’s like to bank with RBC.
Get the chance to score money off your next concert
Music fans envoying the RBCxMusic area at a festival.Courtesy of RBCxMusic
For music lovers, it pays off to be an RBC client.
Existing and new clients can enjoy special perks like access to RBCxMusic tickets, Concert Cash codes and priority entry at select Scotiabank Arena concerts with the RBCxMusic Xpress Lane (located at Gate 1).
Discover your new favourite artist
Each year, RBCxMusic spotlights up-and-coming Canadian artists through First Up with RBCxMusic – an initiative that puts emerging artists in the spotlight by providing unique performance opportunities, mentorship and funding, plus media and marketing support.
This year, 20 artists from across the country made the cut, including Saveria from London, Ontario, LIZA from Toronto and Quebec's Joseph Sarenhes.
This summer, First Up with RBCxMusic Featured Artist and East Coast rocker Nick Earle took to the Kitchen Stage at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival.
"What an amazing opportunity to share a stage with such incredible artists and have the chance to take in so much music as well," said Nick Earle. "A massive thank you to RBCxMusic for helping make my first Cavendish Beach Music Festival a massive success."
Nick Earle performs at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival.Courtesy of Scott Legge
If you’re looking for some fresh music to amp up your summer playlist, check out these other Canadian artists from First Up with RBCxMusic:
- AVRY – Toronto, ON
- Benja – Toronto, ON
- Charlie Houston – Toronto, ON
- Clerel – Richelieu, QC
- Eric Ryan – Toronto, ON
- J. Hutton – Claremont, ON
- Jared Daniel – Calgary, AB
- Joseph Sarenhes – Wendake, QC
- Katie Tupper – Saskatoon, SK
- LIZA – Toronto, ON
- Luna Elle – Mississauga, ON
- Nick Earle – St. John's, NL
- NORTER – Summerside, PE
- PRIMO – Toronto, ON
- Ray Reaves – Halifax, NS
- Sage Harris – Toronto, ON
- Saveria – London, ON
- Syd Bomek – Winnipeg, MB
- the della kit – Nelson, BC
- The Free Label – Richmond Hill, ON
With their super fun, immersive activations, RBCxMusic has got music lovers covered this summer.
For more information, check out RBCxMusic on Instagram.