RCMP charges federal consultant with fraud

RCMP charges consultant with fraudulently overbilling the federal government
RCMP charges federal consultant with fraud
People walk past the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

The RCMP says it has charged a consultant with fraudulently overbilling the federal government.

An RCMP news release says 62-year-old Andrew McDermott and his company, AM Government Consulting Inc., face two counts of fraud over $5,000.

The release says Public Services and Procurement Canada launched an investigation in 2021 into a federal consultant who worked on multiple Shared Services Canada contracts held by different private sector contractors.

It says evidence indicated the consultant submitted fraudulent timesheets that resulted in overbilling between May 2020 and June 2022.

The case was referred to the RCMP, which confirmed that the consultant had overbilled the government on separate contracts.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says in 2024 it found three subcontractors that were suspected of fraudulent billing, and the department suspended their security status.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 21 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

This little Ontario town with smooth sandy beaches is a dream spot to move to, readers say

You can spend all summer on the beach.

The best fast food coffee in Canada was ranked and Tim Hortons didn't top the list

There's a clear favourite for Canadians.

I went on dates in Vancouver and Toronto — there are some big differences I wasn't expecting

Your dating life will change with a cross country move... you've been warned.

Mexico gunman in B.C. tour group's photo

B.C. tourists smile at Mexico pyramid. Behind them, a gunman, moments before killing

Air Canada jet in near miss at U.S. airport

Air Canada jet involved in near miss at New York airport: FAA

U.S. can't dictate terms of trade talks: Carney

Carney says the U.S. can't dictate the terms of trade talks ahead of CUSMA review

7 things I got completely wrong about Calgary until I actually lived here

I'll admit – I had some misconceptions about this city...

Ontario Lotto Max winners got an $80M jackpot and checked the numbers with pen and paper

This is the biggest Lotto Max jackpot that's ever been won in Ontario!

What the Vancouver neighbourhood you live in says about your personality (sorry Yaletown)

Forget Myers-Briggs... your Vancouver neighbourhood says more.