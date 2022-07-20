Real-Life Quidditch Is Changing Its Name To Cut Ties With Harry Potter & JK Rowling
The name seems to have lost its magic.
J.K. Rowling unexpectedly launched a new sport with her magical game of quidditch in the Harry Potter saga, but after several years and many anti-trans comments from the author, the real-life version of the game is now trying to cut ties with her.
Basically, quidditch doesn't want to be called quidditch anymore.
Instead, the founders of two major U.S. leagues have rebranded themselves as quadball, in an effort to distance themselves from the controversial author.
The newly-named Major League Quadball and U.S. Quadball leagues announced the change this week, in collaboration with the International Quidditch Association.
"Today marks a monumental step in the history of our sport, and it marks an equally big step for Major League Quadball," the MLQ said in a statement.
The league added that changing the name will open up "unprecedented opportunities for growth, exposure and partnerships."
They also posted about the name change on their Instagram.
US Quidditch also rebranded as U.S. Quadball on Tuesday, citing Rowling's "anti-trans positions," the Warner Bros. trademark on Quidditch and a need for the sport to grow beyond its "humble origins."
Apparently, the International Quidditch Association also plans to make the change later this year, based on the results of a naming committee that it put together in March.
It says the final international "quidditch" tournament will happen this weekend in Ireland, after which the name will be changed.
"This name change is a game changer for us, and we are looking to make the most of it," the MLQ's founders said in their statement.
"Quadball isn't just a new name; it's a symbol for a future for the sport without limitations. With it, we hope to turn the sport into exactly what it aspires to be: something for all."
Rowling has become a controversial figure in recent years for her critical comments about transgender people. She often tries to defend her stance about the issue on Twitter, and some Harry Potter stars have even come out to denounce those views in recent years.
Rowling hasn't said anything about the name change yet.
