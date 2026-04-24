Report calls for whistleblower law improvements

Bring military, spy agencies under federal whistleblower law: federal review report
Report calls for whistleblower law improvements
The Communications Security Establishment complex is pictured in Ottawa, Oct. 15, 2013.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

A federal review report says members of the military and key spy agencies should be able to expose wrongdoing and file complaints through the government's whistle-blowing regime.

The recommendation is among almost three dozen suggested changes in the newly released review of the Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act.

The report says improvements are "urgently needed" to the law, which allows federal employees to make a disclosure of wrongdoing or file a complaint of reprisal with the public sector integrity commissioner.

The Canadian Armed Forces, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service and the Communications Security Establishment, Canada's cyberspy agency, are currently excluded from the system.

These organizations must have an internal process available to public servants or military members to report wrongdoing.

The review report says it is neither necessary nor appropriate to exclude any federal government organizations from the Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2026.

By Jim Bronskill | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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