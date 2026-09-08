Return-to-office becomes a key issue in Ottawa mayoral race

Return-to-office a key issue in Ottawa election
Return-to-office a key issue in Ottawa election
People make their way across Wellington Street as a heavy fog hangs over downtown Ottawa on Thursday, April 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

The push by the federal and municipal governments to get staff back in the office has become a key issue in Ottawa's mayoral race ahead of next month's election.

Candidate Neil Saravanamuttoo says he strongly opposes the federal return-to-office mandate and he'll demand a delay of the policy if he's elected mayor.

Thousands of federal public servants were called back to work in the office four days a week as of July, and several municipalities, like Ottawa, have also increased workers' required office presence.

Candidate Jeff Leiper says he would drop the city’s five-day return-to-office mandate to allow flexible work when it doesn’t "compromise public service."

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, who is running for reelection, has supported the return-to-office policies, arguing the federal changes have helped downtown businesses that struggled after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2026 Ottawa municipal election is set for Oct. 26 and advance voting begins early next month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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