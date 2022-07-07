A Rhode Island Senator Posted A Twerk On TikTok To Get Votes & Got The Attention She Needed
"I forgot the Supreme Court owns my body. Sorry for twerking," she then tweeted.
The 2022 United States Senate elections that are held in November are coming closer, and candidates in the running are going all-in, using various methods to campaign their policies and sway voters to choose them at the polls.
Senator Tiara Mack of Rhode Island is currently in the thick of that journey to be re-elected for the District 6 seat in the state's senate.
On July 4, Mack took to TikTok in an effort to gain voters by posting a "thirst trap" video of her twerking upside down on a sandy beach on Block Island.
The state senator received mixed feelings from TikTok users on the post both supporting or condemning her decision to post.
"I don't ever want to hear you complain about how 'women aren't respected in this country' after posting this," one person commented on the video.
To which the 28-year-old Democrat replied with another video: "I have an Ivy League degree, and I'm a sitting state senator; it's not about what I'm wearing, it's not about what I'm doing...they won't respect me regardless."
She's now using her platform and the world's attention to discuss important matters like the body autonomy of people with uteruses.
Her Twitter page is filled with messages from a new campaign, using the hashtag "I #TwerkFor" to bring awareness to intersex justice, trans rights and safe housing for all.
Mack is the first openly queer Black person to be elected to her current position, and she has long run on important topics like equality in the RI's school systems.
She is responsible for passing laws like creating emergency housing programs for needy families in the state.
Before entering politics, she graduated from Brown University and was a well-known reproductive rights activist.