A Romance Author Says She's Alive After Seemingly Faking Her Death & People Are Furious
"I simply want my life back."
An aspiring romance writer has revealed that she’s alive and ready to sell more books, just over two years after her social media followers were told that she’d died by suicide.
Susan Meachen, an indie author with about 1,800 Facebook followers, told her online writing group that she is still alive on Tuesday, triggering a flood of anger and outrage.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
"I debated how to do this a million times and still not sure if it's right or not," she wrote in a closed Facebook group called the Ward, for which she is the admin. She went on to say that she recently recovered from another suicide attempt, and that her family thought it best that she come forward and tell people she is actually alive.
"I am in a good place now and I am hoping to write again," she wrote, according to screenshots posted online by an amateur sleuth. "Let the fun begin."
Meachen has published 14 Amazon e-books with titles like His Wicked Way and Smokey Mtn. Love, although her social media posts show that she's struggled to sell them over the years.
Meachen previously told her followers in September 2020 that she had survived a suicide attempt. One month later, someone claiming to be her daughter posted on her account to say she had "passed away."
"Dead people don't post on social media," the now-deleted message reads. It then goes on to promote her "last book," titled Love To Last A Lifetime.
In the years since her supposed death, Meachen's account has been used to promote her books and suicide prevention, although her latest fundraiser fell flat and made $0.
The account also threatened to pull all of Meachen's books off Amazon in 2021 "unless something changes" and sales pick up.
Although Meachen's return-to-life post remains hidden in a private Facebook group, many people have flooded her old posts with angry messages.
"Shame on you," reads one recent comment.
"This is honestly sickening," wrote another user on her personal page. "You fake your own death, so you can have all your work done for free? (..) So many people grieved for you."
Samantha Cole, another author in Meachen's writing community, laid out the whole situation and her brutal feelings about it in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
"I was horrified, stunned, livid, and felt like I'd been kicked in the gut and the chest at the same time," she wrote.
"Excuse me while I now go get sh*tfaced in memory of coworkers and friends who I know really did commit suicide."
Cole also posted screenshots from an apparent DM conversation with Meachen, in which she asked what was going on.
"Nothing. I simply want my life back," Meachen's account wrote back. "My family was in a bad place and did what they thought was best for me."
Cole also called Meachen out for apparently creating a new, fake name for herself to continue writing and running their Facebook group.
Although Meachen's Facebook account remains active, the Twitter and Instagram accounts listed on her Amazon page no longer exist.
Narcity has reached out to Meachen via email for comment, but did not hear back before press time.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of harming themselves, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which is available 24 hours a day, or consult these additional support resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.