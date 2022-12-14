4 Rules You Should Know Before You Travel With Presents Over The Holidays
TSA officers can unwrap your Christmas gifts.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with that comes airports filled with rushed travelers looking to arrive at their destinations just in time to enjoy the holidays with their friends and families.
During this season, many people often travel with Christmas presents inside their carry-on or checked luggage. However, if these gifts are wrapped, they might get to their final stop without the beautiful decoration, as TSA officers might need to conduct an additional inspection.
Additionally, travelers need to keep an eye open and be informed about the products they can take with them while traveling via air.
Here are four TSA rules you need to know before heading to any U.S. airport and traveling with presents or food during the holidays.
TSA rules when traveling with electronics.
According to a TSA press release, electronics are common gifts during the holidays. These can go inside a carry-on, but if they’re larger than a cell phone, they need to be placed inside a bin so that officials can get a clear X-ray image.
If you bought a drone as a Christmas present, TSA officers allow you to go past the checkpoint. However, it’s important that you check with your airline for their drone policies.
Some of these electronics come with batteries included. AA, AAA, 9-volt, C, and D batteries are permitted. The same situation applies to lithium batteries with 100 watt hours or less installed in the device. Nonetheless, loose lithium batteries are not allowed in checked bags.
TSA rules when traveling with food.
\u201cLooking to bring your coco on the go-go? Great news! Chocolate powder is good to go in carry-on or checked bags. More here: https://t.co/9BWq1AkEzs\u201d— TSA (@TSA) 1670943337
If you want to take sugary cookies, pies, cakes, pretzels, or popcorn to your Christmas party, TSA says it’s good with them.
If it’s homemade or store-bought solid food that you’re taking, you can carry these through the TSA checkpoint. However, if you can spill, spray, spread, pump, or pour these items, you’re gonna have to pack them in a checked bag if the container is larger than 3.4 ounces.
Solid cheese can go inside your carry-on bag, but spreadable cheese needs to go packed in your checked luggage.
Beverages are tricky. If you’re carrying egg nog, wine, or champagne, you need to pack these in a checked bag. Drinks “with more than 24 percent alcohol by volume but not more than 70% alcohol are limited in checked bags to five liters per passenger,” according to TSA. Any alcoholic beverage with 24 percent alcohol or less is not subject to limits. In case you’re traveling with a mini alcohol bottle, this can go inside your carry-on luggage.
Do you want to take chocolates with you? Carry them with you inside the plane.
TSA rules when traveling with traditional holiday gifts.
\u201cWondering if your winter gear can fly? If you're not sure where to pack your ice skates or skis, reach out to @AskTSA, they're available to answer your questions every day, 8AM-6PM ET.\u201d— TSA (@TSA) 1670454427
If you’re gifting a loved one some perfume or lotion, these can only be inside a carry-on if they’re less than 3.4 ounces. If this is not the case, you’ll need to pack it inside a checked bag.
Snow globes that appear to have less than 3.4 ounces of liquid inside can be placed in your carry-on, but if this Christmas-y decoration is bigger, then it’s gonna have to go in your checked luggage.
Solid candles have the green light for carry-ons, but those gel-type candles need to be packed in a checked bag.
Additionally, snowboards, ice skates, and snowshoes can go past the TSA checkpoint. However, you’ll need to contact your airline to learn about their overhead bin space for these items. Skis and ski poles need to travel as checked luggage, states TSA.
Advent calendars are also popular during the holidays, and TSA officials won’t open them and will let you take them with you in your carry-on.
TSA rules when traveling with any other items.
If you’re uncertain about an item you want to take with you either in your carry-on or checked bags, you can always take a look at TSA’s list of permitted products.
Safe holiday travels!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.