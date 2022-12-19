Airline Strikes Could Mess Up Your Holiday Travel Plans & These Are The Ones To Watch Out For
Pack your patience!
Travelling over the holidays is stressful enough without having to worry about looming airline and airport strikes.
If you're planning on travelling to Europe this season, you should be aware that strikes at certain airports and with certain airlines could affect your travel plans.
From the U.K. to Portugal, here is what you should know before setting off on your trip over Christmas and the New Year.
Strikes in the U.K. will affect millions of travellers
Travellers going through the U.K. are being warned they could face "serious disruptions."
The BBC reports staff at six airports are planning to stage walkouts from December 23 to December 26 and again from December 28 to December 31.
According to the outlet, more than 10,000 flights are scheduled to arrive at Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow airports between those dates.
The BBC also says about 1,000 Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union members are part of the walk-out plans after the Home Office only offered its workers "a 2% pay rise instead of the 10% they requested."
The U.K.'s home secretary Suella Braverman told the British media outlet: "I really want to urge people who have got plans to travel abroad to think carefully about their plans because they may well be impacted."
The government is planning to bring in military personnel to help during the walkouts, which will hopefully ease some of the disruptions.
According to CNN, the government has asked airlines to cut 30% of flights over the holidays, but no airline has followed through with the request.
These aren't the only travel-related strikes impacting the U.K. over the holidays.
The Times also reports railway workers across the country will strike between December 24 and January 7.
Border Force, which controls immigration and checks passports when visitors enter the U.K., will also be striking from December 23 to December 26 and again from December 28 to December 31.
Air France cabin crews are ready to strike
Cabin crews for Air France issued strike notices for dates between December 22 and January 2.
Reuters reports that it's "unclear at this stage whether those strikes will go ahead."
So if you're travelling with the airline, you'll want to check the latest status on the strikes before you fly out.
Thousands of airport workers in Spain are expected to strike
Airport workers based in Spain have been on strike for the last five months, starting back in August. The strike action will run until January 7 from Monday to Thursday every week, Euro News reports.
The outlet says that strike will cause minimal impact on airline passengers.
However, other strikes could still cause holiday stress for travellers.
Ten thousand workers at airport operator Aena are being called to strike over Christmas due to pay, as per Euro News.
Currently, those dates are December 22, 23, 30, 31 and January 6 and 8.
Pilots with Spanish airline Air Nostrum are also planning to strike over the holidays, between December 23 and 30 and into the New Year on January 2 and 3.
TAP Portugal may be impacted by strikes
Strikes by TAP Portugal cabin crews caused 360 flight cancellations between December 8 and 9 and more are planned over Christmas, as per a Forbes report.
While no dates have been announced, the outlet adds that the National Union of Civil Aviation Personnel agreed to schedule "a minimum of five days of action before January 31."
Further strikes could happen in Brussels
Wage disputes led to unions voting to strike at Zaventem airport in Brussels a few days ago.
Forbes notes that further dates have not been confirmed, but the outlet adds that "imminent strikes at budget airline Ryanair during the holiday season" could affect passengers.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.