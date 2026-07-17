Saab says pilot training will take place in Canada if Ottawa buys Gripen jets

Saab finds Canadian partner for possible jet deal
Saab finds Canadian partner for possible jet deal
A replica of a Saab Gripen multirole fighter aircraft is shown at the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries annual defence industry trade show, CANSEC, in Ottawa on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

Saab says it will work with Canadian company CAE on a domestic training, flight simulation and support program if Ottawa decides to buy its Gripen jets.

In a media statement, the companies say the deal would mean critical operational and mission systems information would stay in Canada under Canadian control.

The Swedish jet maker has been trying to convince the Canadian government to buy some of its Gripen E fighters for the country's new fleet.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has been reviewing whether to proceed with its contract to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin.

The review started after U.S. President Donald Trump took office and began his trade war, and the Liberals have not said when they will make a decision on the planes.

Saab said this spring some of its jets destined for Ukraine could be built in Canada if Ottawa decides to add the Gripen to its fleet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2026.

By Sarah Ritchie | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

This new Canadian coin looks like a fancy black penny and it's worth much more than one cent

It features leaves from the sugar maple tree.

Union denounces CN for sending rail crew through active wildfire in Ontario

Union denounces CN for sending rail crew into fire

I ranked 7 Canadian cities by how much fun they are for your 20s (avoid this one spot)

Trying to decide where to move? I broke it all down for you.

You could be eligible for part of the $8.7M government of Canada class action settlement

Not all class members can submit a claim.

29 of the best Dollarama finds and new items that I discovered in July — all $5 or less

Happy shopping!

Canadian in ICE custody after being charged with hitting American youth

Canadian charged in U.S. with hitting youth