Gun control group repeats call for end to sales of SKS rifles after Montreal shooting

Group repeats SKS sales ban call after shooting
Group repeats SKS sales ban call after shooting
A person looks out of a window as police respond to a shooting in the Côte-des-Neiges district of Montreal on Monday, June 22, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

A prominent gun control advocacy group is repeating its call for an immediate end to new sales of SKS rifles following deadly shootings in Montreal.

Police have not identified the type of firearm used to kill Montreal police officer Mohamed Lamine Benredouane and civilian bystander Michel Mizrahi this week.

But images circulating online indicate a long gun lying on the ground at the shooting scene appears to be an SKS.

In a media statement today, the group PolySeSouvient urges the federal Liberals to halt new sales of SKS models, saying it would close an obvious gap and send a clear signal.

Since May 2020, Ottawa has outlawed about 2,500 types of firearms on the basis they belong only on the battlefield.

It has not banned the SKS rifle, which is commonly used in Indigenous communities to hunt for food. 

It also has been used in police killings and other high-profile shootings in recent years.

Ottawa says it is carrying out a broad review of Canada's firearms classification regime that will include consultations with Indigenous communities on the SKS.

PolySeSouvient is calling for a "precise and accelerated schedule" for consultations and regulatory action on existing SKS rifles. 

"The current pace is indefensible, and there is no official timeline," the group's statement says. "These weapons remain widely available, repeatedly linked to violence, and treated with a leniency they do not merit."

Ottawa has initiated a compensation program for owners of banned firearms who turn in or deactivate their guns.

As things stand, owners who declared their prohibited firearms under the buyback program "can take public money and buy a new SKS rifle," PolySeSouvient says.

"That is not public safety. It is a taxpayer-funded farce that leaves the same deadly threat on the market under a different name."

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2026.

— With files from Jim Bronskill in Ottawa

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

28 Kirkland Signature products that cost less than name brands but are so similar

These dupes are almost hard to differentiate from name-brand items!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 23 are out and there's a $30 million jackpot

It's time to check your tickets!

Old Age Security payment amounts are going up next month and some people can get close to $830

The boost is based on cost-of-living increases.

I moved away from Ottawa and suddenly realized these 7 things weren't the norm

Only in Ottawa...

This tiny Ontario village with cute shops and silky beaches is a dream spot to move to

You can live your best beach life.

Ontario Lotto Max winners got a $75M jackpot with numbers that are special to their family

The siblings have played the lottery together for almost two years.

Health Canada approves weight-loss drug for sleep apnea in patients with obesity

Health Canada approves weight-loss drug for sleep apnea

Montreal shooting victim remembered as devoted father and friend

Montreal shooting victim was 'one in a million'

9 government of Canada jobs for nurses that pay up to $40 an hour or $136,000 a year

Positions are located in Alberta, Ontario, and other provinces. 🩺