You Can Name A Roach After Your Ex At A Texas Zoo For Valentine's Day & It's The Best Revenge
Your not-so-special-anymore can receive a card or a video as a gift.
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and while there are plenty of ways to celebrate with your partner — or even friends — those who are heartbroken don’t get a lot of fun during this romantic holiday.
A zoo in Texas is using this festivity as the perfect opportunity for singles to also chime in and make this day just as lovely as those going out to nice dinners with their dates. However, this unique celebration involves cockroaches, rats, or vegetables.
Under the name of "Cry Me a Cockroach," the San Antonio Zoo is hosting a fundraiser that lets people name a cockroach, a rodent, or a veggie after their exes, and these are fed to a zoo animal after. You choose the dish!
With a $5, $10, or $25 donation, participants will receive a digital Valentine’s Day card showing their support for the zoo, and if you’re brave enough, your not-so-special someone can also be sent an e-card informing them that they were named after an animal’s meal.
If you think a not-so-cute card is not enough for your ex, then a video of the bug or leaf being given to the zoo animal might be a good option.
The zoo offers a $150 upgrade that includes a personalized video message you can send to the one that broke your heart.
So, while you’re supporting the zoo's efforts to secure a future for wildlife, you can enjoy Valentine’s Day in a very different way and also send a particular and exclusive gift to that not-so-loved one.
You can check the San Antonio Zoo’s website and choose your insect, mouse, or vegetable.