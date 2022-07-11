A Rare 'Corpse-Smelling' Flower Is About To Bloom In Texas & Locals Are So Excited
It's been called the world’s smelliest flower.
A rare flower is in the process of blooming at the San Antonio Zoo, and it's one that popularly smells like 'death' once it does so.
Just this year, the zoo was given an Amorphophallus titanum, better known as the iconic corpse flower, which gives off a nasty odor from the "spadix" or center of the flower.
The flower, native to Indonesia, blooms every 7-10 years, so this is a rare chance for Texans to get a good whiff of its notorious rotting flesh scent.
According to Discovery, "the plant’s smell has also been likened to 'Limburger cheese, garlic, rotting fish, and smelly feet'."
Back on July 8, the Zoo's Instagram announced they are officially on "bloom watch" for the plant, and it could take up to 10 days for the flower to completely open up.
It's currently on display near the zoo's Whooping Crane habitat, and you can see it for yourself — and smell it once it's open.
The blooming process of a corpse flower takes nearly 10 days, so the zoo measures growth to indicate the signs of opening.
The Instagram account, which provides daily updates for the plant, said that it grew over 6 inches over the past weekend.
Once it's open, it will remain blossomed and smelly for up to four days.
Despite its rancid odor, locals are actually excited to visit the endangered bad-smelling plant. People comment daily on the Instagram updates noting their excitement.
"Any updates on the bloom???? Planning on driving from Austin as soon as it blooms," one user commented while others are tagging their friends.
Most commentators, nevertheless, are waiting with bated breath for it to bloom so they can come to visit it.
There's no special ticket you'll need to purchase as viewing is included in a general admission one.