Saskatchewan to pursue two large nuclear reactors: Premier Moe

Saskatchewan to pursue 2 large nuclear reactors
Saskatchewan to pursue 2 large nuclear reactors
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to the media at a meeting of western premiers in Kananaskis, Alta., Monday, May 25, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his government is looking at building two large nuclear reactors in the province's northwest.

Moe says the first could be online in 2042.

He says SaskPower, the province's electricity utility, will evaluate potential locations and speak with people in affected communities. 

The announcement comes as Saskatchewan looks to ensure its energy needs are met in the future. 

Moe says nuclear power will play a part in the province's broader electrical grid, by supplying at least 2,600 megawatts by 2050. 

The province is currently exploring whether to build a small modular nuclear reactor near Estevan, southeast of Regina.

“Reliable, affordable power is essential for Saskatchewan families to thrive and for businesses and communities to grow,” Moe said in a news release Tuesday. 

“With our world-class uranium resources, skilled workforce and growing nuclear expertise, Saskatchewan has everything we need to be a global leader in nuclear energy."

Companies in the uranium and nuclear sector say they support the province's plan.

"We understand the economic, environmental and energy security benefits that safe, reliable and carbon-free nuclear power can provide for our people, communities, and industries," Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel said in the government release. 

Ian Edwards,  CEO of AtkinsRéalis, said his company's Candu reactors are designed to use natural uranium instead of enriched product. Currently, Canada doesn't enrich its own uranium.

"Candu can be fuelled by Saskatchewan's world-class uranium resources without dependence on foreign enrichment infrastructure," Edwards said. "That means greater energy sovereignty, greater supply certainty and greater long-term economic value and high-quality jobs retained here in Canada."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2026.

— By Jeremy Simes in Saskatoon

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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