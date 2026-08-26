Saskatchewan's Premier Moe announces 50% retaliatory tax on U.S. booze amid trade war

Saskatchewan to tax American booze amid trade war
Saskatchewan to tax American booze amid trade war
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe adjusts hs glasses as he speaks with reporters in Mumbai, India, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province will impose a reciprocal tax on American alcohol.

He says starting Sept. 8, Saskatchewan will impose the 50 per cent fee.

The U.S. recently implemented a 50 per cent tariff on Canadian alcohol products and a range of other goods.

Moe says the province's tax on American products will support Saskatchewan producers.

Unlike other provinces, Saskatchewan and Alberta do not currently have a ban on American booze.

Moe says he supports Canada's countermeasures against the United States during the escalating trade war but hopes both countries can get back to the negotiating table and reach a fair deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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