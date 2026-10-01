Saskatchewan mayor who clashed with 'Queen of Canada' cult to leave top job
The mayor of a southwestern Saskatchewan village that spent two years bedevilled by the Kingdom of Canada cult is stepping down.
A brief social media post from the Village of Richmound says Brad Miller's resignation takes effect Oct. 14 and that information about a byelection will be shared once a date is set.
The village first made headlines in 2023 when the so-called "Queen of Canada" Romana Didulo and her followers set up a compound in a former school and soon began badgering residents.
The school had its sewer and water access cut off and was later closed for health reasons, as open sewage could be seen bubbling on the grounds.
Didulo, who rose to prominence from the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, was among 16 arrested in a police raid of the compound in September 2025, though charges against her were stayed in March.
Miller said at the time that he hoped Didulo and her followers would leave Saskatchewan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2026.
— By Aaron Sousa in Edmonton
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.