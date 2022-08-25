6 Cities In The US With Low Cost Of Living That You’d Actually Want To Move To
High quality of life on a budget!
With inflation steadily on the rise, a low cost of living is many Americans' priority when considering which city they would like to relocate to.
But you don't have to sacrifice your quality to thrive in an affordable environment.
These are six destinations you will actually want to consider when planning your next move, according to data by Niche and research by GOBankingRates.
From quaint towns surrounded by rugged, natural beauty, to charming historic cities with bustling nightlife, there is a place for everyone to call home.
Savannah, GA
Population: 145,492
Median Rent: $1,049
Median Home Value: $162,300
Why You Need To Go: The Hostess City is one of the South's most beautiful gems. Friendly locals, vibrant nightlife, and historic squares make it a popular destination for visitors year-round.
The blossoming art, music and food scene yields plenty of events and entertainment to keep you entertained, and the community still has a tight-knit feel while still being a major Southern city.
Auburn, AL
Population: 65,508
Median Rent: $887
Median Home Value: $270,400
Why You Need To Go: Auburn is one of the best places to live in Alabama. It is most commonly known for being the home of Auburn University, but there is more to the city than just the college.
There are plenty of parks, coffee shops, and quaint hang out spots to pass the time. There is also a high population of younger people making it easier to establish a healthy social life.
Johnson City, TN
Population: 66,934
Median Rent: $775
Median Home Value: $170,700
Why You Need To Go: Johnson City is a smaller destination in Tennessee nestled in the state's natural beauty. You can enjoy the great outdoors at Winged Deer Park, pick flowers at Paradise Acres, or enjoy a hike at nearby mountains.
Many young professionals live here, and it is close proximity to cities like Asheville and Charlotte, NC. There's also a historic fossil site and museum ready to be explored.
Greenville, SC
Population: 69,648
Median Rent: $1,013
Median Home Value: $332,700
Why You Need To Go: Greenville, SC has beautifully incorporated nature into city life. Downtown is quaint and serene and is home to the Reedy River and art and history museums.
There are nearby lakes, trails, parks, waterfalls and suspension bridges. You don't have to sacrifice the conveniences of city life to enjoy living in touch with nature in this blossoming city.
Buffalo, NY
Population: 255,805
Median Rent: $801
Median Home Value: $101,000
Why You Need To Go: Buffalo is the second largest city in New York, but is one of the best places to live in the state. There is an active nightlife scene with plenty of vibrant bars and restaurants to choose from.
It is also extremely close to Niagara Falls and the Canadian Border with lots of hiking trails, lakes and waterfalls to get you outside and moving. You can also explore the various museums, wineries and the zoo the city has to offer.
Cedar Park, TX
Population: 77,181
Median Rent: $1,475
Median Home Value: $327,400
Why You Need To Go: Cedar Park, TX is a dense suburb just outside of Austin. This area is great for families due to its great selection of public schools, employment opportunities and quaint parks.
It has a decent nightlife scene and coffee shops but still ranks very safe as far as crime goes. Its close proximity to Austin means you can enjoy all the conveniences of the major city without the price tag that comes with it.