Sens fan still optimistic despite being 'banished'

Viral Senators fan still optimistic about playoff chances despite being 'banished'
Sens fan still optimistic despite being 'banished'
Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle (18) hits Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho (20) during third period NHL playoff hockey action in Ottawa, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Writer

An Ottawa Senators fan who went viral for a video hyping up the team's playoff run has joked that he got "banished" to Taiwan for cursing the team with his Sens-themed playoff songs.

The team posted a video of Kyle Ivan Thursday in Taipei saying the team wanted him as far away as possible from the Canadian Tire Centre for game three against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ahead of the playoffs, Ivan posted a video on multiple social media platforms parodying Eminem's Without Me which got hundreds of thousands of views.

The Sens then lost the first two games and fans decided that Ivan's song was a jinx.

So on Thursday, the Sens posted a video of Ivan saying he had been "banished" by the team to Taiwan to get him as far away from the players as possible.

A spokesperson from the Senators says the team didn't really send Ivan to Taiwan themselves, but with him actually being there they decided to lean into it. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2026.

By David Baxter | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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