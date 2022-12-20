Shark Is Giving Away 2 Of Their Top Time-Saving Appliances & Here's How Canadians Can Enter
Three lucky winners will take home more than $1,200 worth of brand-new tech.
Imagine this: You’ve whipped up the finest-ever grilled cheese and head to the living room for some much-needed R&R with a true-crime documentary. Just when you're cozied up on the couch, you spy a carpet now strewn with crumbs (cue the heavy sigh).
Cleaning can be a total bummer, especially when your plate is already full. That's why the folks at Shark want to help streamline the cleaning process for Canadians with one-touch solutions.
The Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Shark Air Purifier 3-in-1 MAX are two new-and-improved devices that will fit your lifestyle like a glove — and three lucky winners are about to take them home for free. That’s a prize value of more than $1,200.
These must-have appliances are designed to ease your physical and mental load. So fill out the entry form at the end for a chance to spend less time cleaning and more time doing the things you love.
So what can you win?
First up, the Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum, which cleans your floor in minutes with just a tap of your phone.
This neat little robot combines vacuuming and mopping for a thorough clean. And the best part? It's self-emptying, so it's always ready to tackle your latest mess.
If you’ve got a furbaby who leaves muddy pawprints after coming inside, you can switch on the Sonic Mopping function and have your floors looking brand-spanking new.
The robot also uses Matrix Clean Navigation for precise cleaning and object avoidance. And, if you haven't cleaned in a while and it's starting to look like it, turn on the UltraClean Mode™ for a targeted deep clean your mom would be proud of.
The Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum retails for $699.99, but you could score one for free just by filling out the contest entry form at the end of this article.
Then there's the Shark Air Purifier 3-in-1 MAX. This isn't your run-of-the-mill air purifier either. With Pure Air Microforce, it delivers fast and powerful purification that's also whisper quiet.
The Shark Air Purifier 3-in-1 MAX even comes with purified heat so you can stay toasty on those cold winter evenings. Plus, The purified fan modes work great in spaces of up to 1,000 square feet.
The Shark Air Purifier takes out all the guesswork with a built-in Clean Sense IQ that detects changes in the surrounding environment and auto-adjusts to improve your home's air quality — all while reporting results in real time.
Priced at $549.99, you could just go buy one. But why would you, when you can win it (and a Shark AI Ultra 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum) for free just by entering the contest?
Enter now for your chance to win
Three lucky winners will each get to take home a robot vacuum and an air purifier from Shark — that's $1,200 worth of time-saving tech! For your chance to win, just fill in this entry form.
Squeezing in time throughout the week to clean doesn't always agree with a busy schedule. If you could use an extra hand around the house, Shark has just the device for you.
Shark products can help lighten your physical and mental load, giving you more time to do things that you love. And if you win them, even better!
To learn more about their new one-touch appliances, check out Shark's website and follow them on Facebook or Instagram.