Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - News
jagmeet singh

Singh Is Urging Trudeau To Intervene In Alberta's 'Dire' & 'Disastrous' COVID-19 Situation

He said it's an "urgent emergency" and blasted Jason Kenney's leadership.👇

Singh Is Urging Trudeau To Intervene In Alberta's 'Dire' & 'Disastrous' COVID-19 Situation
@jagmeetsingh | Instagram, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the prime minister to intervene immediately to help Alberta as the province copes with a "disastrous fourth wave of COVID-19."

In an open letter, shared via Twitter on September 29, Singh urged Justin Trudeau to "intercede and help save lives."

"In Alberta, the situation as we continue in the fourth wave, is as dire as it was preventable," he writes.

The NDP leader goes on to say that the number of COVID-19 cases in the province has "exceeded all previous waves by exponential amounts" and that ICUs are on the "very real point of collapse."

In the notice, the party leader is also fiercely critical of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's leadership, accusing him of refusing to implement public health measures that will prevent deaths and increased rates of infection.

He also accuses the provincial government of refusing to accept staffing support from other regions and failing to consider pleas from public health experts to introduce a "circuit breaker shut down."

"In the absence of any leadership at the provincial level, we urge the federal government to intercede to protect the lives of countless Albertans," Singh added.

He concludes by acknowledging that health is predominantly a provincial jurisdiction but says, "considering the dearth of leadership shown by Jason Kenney," the federal government should step in. "This is an urgent emergency and we cannot wait for the House of Commons to resume."

On September 29, Alberta reported 34 deaths from COVID-19 — one of the highest ever figures announced in a single day in the province. According to CBC News, Albertans are dying from COVID-19 at "more than three times the average Canadian rate."

On the same day, the Canadian Medical Association called on provincial and federal governments to implement stricter health measures to combat the "unprecedented health care crisis in Alberta and Saskatchewan."

A Bird Flew Into Rideau Cottage & Justin Trudeau Jumped Straight Into Dad Mode (VIDEO)

There's a happy ending here, fortunately! 🦅🇨🇦

@sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram, @sophiegregoiretrudeau | Instagram

Prime minister. Father. ... Bird saver? Justin Trudeau leapt into action this week when a little bird gatecrashed Rideau Cottage unexpectedly.

The sweet scene unfolded in an Instagram story video posted by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau on September 28.

Keep Reading Show less

Trudeau Says September 30 Is A 'Day To Remember The Many Children Who Never Returned Home'

He spoke about the "painful and lasting impacts of residential schools in Canada."

Justin Trudeau – Prime Minister of Canada | YouTube, Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

On September 30 — Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement addressing the "painful and lasting impacts of residential schools in Canada."

Keep Reading Show less

Canada’s Federal Court Just Dismissed Trudeau’s Indigenous Child-Welfare Appeals

It upheld the ruling that Canada's government "wilfully and recklessly" discriminated against Indigenous children. 👇

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Canada's federal court has officially dismissed two legal challenges from Justin Trudeau's government, paving the way for billions to be paid in compensation to First Nations children who faced discrimination in the welfare system.

On Wednesday, September 29, the court found that the feds had "not succeeded" in their appeals and ruled that the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal's original findings were reasonable.

Keep Reading Show less

National Day For Truth & Reconciliation On September 30 Is 'An Important Moment' PM Says

Justin Trudeau noted that it's a day to reflect on the harm caused by residential schools.

Michel Guenette | Dreamstime, @justinpjtrudeau | Instagram

As Canada gets ready to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30, Justin Trudeau spoke about the importance of the day for everyone across the country and what it means.

At a press conference a few days before the statutory holiday, Trudeau mentioned that while the 30th has been Orange Shirt Day for quite some time in Canada, it's now also the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Keep Reading Show less