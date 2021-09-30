Singh Is Urging Trudeau To Intervene In Alberta's 'Dire' & 'Disastrous' COVID-19 Situation
He said it's an "urgent emergency" and blasted Jason Kenney's leadership.👇
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the prime minister to intervene immediately to help Alberta as the province copes with a "disastrous fourth wave of COVID-19."
In an open letter, shared via Twitter on September 29, Singh urged Justin Trudeau to "intercede and help save lives."
"In Alberta, the situation as we continue in the fourth wave, is as dire as it was preventable," he writes.
The NDP leader goes on to say that the number of COVID-19 cases in the province has "exceeded all previous waves by exponential amounts" and that ICUs are on the "very real point of collapse."
The situation in Alberta is dire ICUs are on the verge of collapse Jason Kenney has demonstrated a failure of lea… https://t.co/tgEB7E0wQJ— Jagmeet Singh (@Jagmeet Singh) 1632957194.0
In the notice, the party leader is also fiercely critical of Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's leadership, accusing him of refusing to implement public health measures that will prevent deaths and increased rates of infection.
He also accuses the provincial government of refusing to accept staffing support from other regions and failing to consider pleas from public health experts to introduce a "circuit breaker shut down."
"In the absence of any leadership at the provincial level, we urge the federal government to intercede to protect the lives of countless Albertans," Singh added.
He concludes by acknowledging that health is predominantly a provincial jurisdiction but says, "considering the dearth of leadership shown by Jason Kenney," the federal government should step in. "This is an urgent emergency and we cannot wait for the House of Commons to resume."
On September 29, Alberta reported 34 deaths from COVID-19 — one of the highest ever figures announced in a single day in the province. According to CBC News, Albertans are dying from COVID-19 at "more than three times the average Canadian rate."
On the same day, the Canadian Medical Association called on provincial and federal governments to implement stricter health measures to combat the "unprecedented health care crisis in Alberta and Saskatchewan."