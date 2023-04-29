This Small City In Arkansas Is An Outdoor Paradise With Fun Trails & Breathtaking Landscapes
Enjoy an array of wildlife and gorgeous scenery during your visit!
If you’re looking to escape the big city life but don’t necessarily have the money — or time — to take a flight to a foreign country, there’s a small area in Arkansas that will take you into a paradise filled with new outdoor adventures and breathtaking landscapes.
Tucked away in the Ozark Mountains, Bella Vista, AR, is a small city with huge charm and lots of things to do that you won’t find anywhere else.
Those looking to unwind and forget about their problems will find Bella Vista the perfect spot to enjoy activities out in the sun, like golfing, biking, hiking, or maybe just pausing to take a nice time with your loved ones for a picnic evening.
This city was a well-known retirement community, but that has been changing over the years. According to the Bella Vista tourist center, this Land of Opportunity area has been named one of the top 25 places for affordable homes and one of America’s Top 10 best places to retire.
If you’re looking for some adventure out in nature, there are several trails useful for biking, running, and even walking. Some scenic and easy areas to surround yourself with Bella Vista’s beauty are Tanyard Creek, Branchwood Walking Trail, and Lake Bella Vista Trail.
You can also golf your heart out at a wide variety of courses this city is home to, like the Country Club Golf Course, the Berksdale Golf Course, the Brittany Golf Course, and the Dogwood Golf Course, among others.
If you’re getting a little bit hungry, there are a bunch of local eateries that will satisfy your appetite. From American cuisine to pizza and Mexican food, Bella Vista has you covered. Craving something sweet? Make sure you visit Loves Donuts or Crazy Willy’s Ice Cream for a delicious — and well-deserved — dessert.
If you're planning to extend your stay in this Arkansas city, there are several Airbnbs to choose from depending on the activities you want to do or if you're looking for places for larger groups, a family stay, or a cozy home to enjoy with your partner.
Bella Vista will for sure take away all your stress and make you focus on the present while enjoying a good time away from all the buzz.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.