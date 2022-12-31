So Many Celebs Are Paying Tribute To Barbara Walters & Their Reactions Are Heartwarming
"A true trail blazer."
Friday marked the end of an era for the journalism world as multiple sources confirmed the passing of Barbara Walters. The trailblazing journalist who became the first woman to anchor a network evening news program in 1976 died at the age of 93.
The loss of Walters, often credited for paving the way for future generations of women in the field, caused some of Hollywood's biggest names to take to social media with heartfelt tributes.
Fair warning, if you're an easy crier, you may want to have a tissue box nearby.
"She was a trail blazer, wickedly funny, generous, open hearted and a good friend," wrote Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman. "She also gave some of the most memorable dinner parties we've ever been to."
"Barbara Walters always exuded intelligence and grace in every encounter," added Reese Witherspoon, Little Fires Everywhere. "Her curiosity and kindness came through in every interview. Every time I was interviewed by her, I felt her genuine warmth."
Hollywood wasn't the only industry in mourning, though. Walters' wide-reaching career and an extensive list of interviewees had condolences flooding in from global icons of every kind.
"A true trailblazer, she was the 1st woman anchor on the evening news. And I was privileged to know her," said tennis legend Billie Jean King. "When she interviewed me, it was clear she did her homework. She was always prepared. May she rest in power."
"She was obviously amazing on television but I selfishly loved spending time with her in person. Sitting next to her at a dinner party was the best seat in the house. With love, respect and admiration," added CNN journalist Don Lemon.
Walters is survived by her only child Jacqueline Dena Gube.
