South Korean submarine in B.C. is floor model in sales pitch to supply Canada's fleet
The flagship of South Korea's submarine fleet is docked in British Columbia where it's serving as a floating floor model in the Asian nation's pitch for Canada to buy 12 like it.
The crew of the ROKS Dosan Ahn Changho, a KSS-III-class diesel-electric submarine, received an official welcome at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt on Monday, having arrived on Saturday ahead of exercises with the Canadian and other navies.
Hanwha Ocean, which built the submarine, is one of two bidders for the multibillion-dollar contract to supply Canada's new sub fleet.
Glenn Copeland, managing director and president of Hanwha Defence Canada, said it was good timing, with Canada expected to announce the winning bid by the end of next month.
"I won't lie — the timing is perfect, absolutely," he told reporters after Monday's ceremony that included national anthems, a band, Indigenous dancers and speeches.
"But when you look at this, this is a relationship. This is about interoperability."
He added that the South Korean submarine is going to leave with the submarine HMCS Corner Brook as well as with the frigate HMCS Ottawa.
"So, they are leaving for a long exercise, where they are going to prove their ability to work together in the Pacific, and then after that, they are off to the (Rim of the Pacific Exercise)."
Also seeking the contract is ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, in a bid that includes Germany and Norway, but Copeland said the KSS-III has several advantages.
"I consider this the best conventional submarine that is available around the globe today," he said.
The submarine meets all the requirements of the Royal Canadian Navy, from range to endurance to size to weapons, among other factors, Copeland said.
"We feel very good about our chances," he said. "Right now, if you asked anybody, they would say it's 50-50. But there is something we have going for ourselves right now."
Canada, he said, has asked for a very significant domestic economic package to go along with these submarines. "I think we have met the mark on that one," he said.
The Canadian government has also asked for a speedy delivery, Copeland said.
"We can deliver the first one by 2032, and four of them by 2035," he said. "So, when you put in that respect, those are two major requirements for Canada, we feel very good about our chances."
The Dosan Ahn Changho, named after a Korean independence leader, is in B.C. with the Daegu-class frigate ROKS Daejeon.
The vessels were welcomed by South Korea dignitaries, including the Ambassador to Canada Lim Ki-mo, the country's chief of naval operations and the minister heading the agency responsible for promoting the nation's defence industry.
Rear-admiral David Patchell, Commander of Maritime Forces Pacific and Joint Task Force Pacific, was among the Canadian dignitaries who welcomed the South Korean delegation.
Standing next to Admiral Kim Kyung Ryul, South Korea's chief of naval operations, Patchell stressed the commonalities between the two democracies and their respective navies.
"Canada is a maritime, the Republic of Korea is a maritime nation," he said.
Both countries must also continue to build their ability to operate together, so that the Pacific Ocean remains free and prosperous.
The submarine arrived in Esquimalt after a voyage that lasted nearly two months, covering almost 15,000 kilometres and setting a record for the South Korean submarine force by completing the first-ever crossing of the Pacific.
Two submariners — Lt.-Cmdr. Brittany Bourgeois and Petty Officer 2nd Class Jake Dixon — from RCN Submarine Force, joined the South Korean submarine in Hawaii, travelling on board until its arrival in Greater Victoria.
Patchell said he likes to learn from his sailors, and they made it clear to him that Canada needs new submarines.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2026.
By Wolfgang Depner | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.