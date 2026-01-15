Southern Ontario is forecast to get more snow this weekend with 'frigid cold' temperatures

Some places could get up to 30 centimetres through next week! ❄️

people crossing at yonge street in toronto during a snowstorm

People crossing a Toronto street during a snowstorm.

Venrick Azcueta | Unsplash
Senior Writer

Ontario's weather forecast revealed that more snow is on the way this weekend and into next week.

Arctic air is expected to cause lake-effect snow squalls and "frigid cold" temperatures in southern parts of the province.

This comes after 10 to more than 25 centimetres of snowfall in southern Ontario, including the Golden Horseshoe, parts of the GTA, and Prince Edward County.

The Weather Network said in a new forecast to get ready for more snow this weekend and next week.

Multiple rounds of snow are expected in southern Ontario on Friday, January 16, Saturday, January 17, Sunday, January 18 and Monday, January 19.

Toronto's weather forecast called for five centimetres on Friday, about one centimetre on both Saturday and Sunday, and one to three centimetres on Monday.

Parts of the GTA are also expected to get those snowfall amounts.

But there could be more accumulation west of the city in the snowbelt areas around Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

It's expected that Goderich could get five to 10 centimetres on Friday, five centimetres on Saturday, five centimetres on Sunday, and five to 10 centimetres on Monday!

Then, next week, "frigid cold" arctic air will cause lake-effect snow squalls in places east and southeast of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

This "surge of arctic air" is going to keep temperatures cold for much of the week.

On Tuesday, January 20, it's forecast to be -14 C but feel like -24 C with the wind chill in Toronto!

Temperatures will be -16 C (feeling like -26 C) in London, -14 C (feeling like -24 C) in Windsor, 16 C (feeling like -24 C) in Kingston, -20 C (feeling like -25 C) in Ottawa, and -17 C (feeling like -20 C) in Parry Sound.

The Weather Network said a winter weather pattern is expected to continue through the end of January.

There is the potential for "notable winter storms" this month from Colorado, Texas, and Gulf lows moving across eastern parts of North America, including Ontario.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

toronto weatherontario weather
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Tax brackets in Canada: Here's what you'll pay in each province on your 2025 tax return

A few tax changes for 2025 mean you could be paying a lot less this spring. 👀

This gorgeous Ontario town with turquoise beaches is a dream spot to move to, readers say

Pack your bags!

Costco has a new store opening in 2026 and the unique warehouse is a first in this province

It'll have thousands of products that aren't available at regular stores. 👀

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 13 are out and there's a $14 million jackpot

We have a winner! 🚨

VIA Rail is hiring for jobs paying up to $31 an hour in Toronto and you don't need a degree

Only a bit of customer service experience is required.

Toronto Police are offering $2,000 rewards for info on shoplifters but you'll have to act fast

Do you recognize any of these people? 👀

24 products at Costco you can get for cheaper than items at Loblaws

You might not expect some of these items to be a better deal because of the price tags. 👀

I tested a viral Costco Canada hack and it was so easy to get 40 cookies for free

Here's how to do it. 👇

Dollarama sells dupes of this popular colander for 75% cheaper than Canadian Tire and Amazon

Same features, different price!

Cineplex has free popcorn for National Popcorn Day and the deal isn't just for one day

Here's how you can get free popcorn. 🍿