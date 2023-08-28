Starbucks Is Kicking Off Fall With A BOGO Deal & You Can Try The New Menu With A Friend
Grab a pumpkin spice latte or one of their new fall drinks. 🍂
Starbucks has just launched a great deal where you can, in celebration of fall, grab a drink like the Pumpkin Spice Latte and get another for 50% off.
Announced by Starbucks, this BOGO deal will be on all Grande or larger "handcrafted beverages," and the deal will be running from Wednesday, August 30 to Friday, September 1 at Starbucks locations.
That means you only have a limited window for getting this deal, so if you and a friend want to enjoy a special treat for coffee date, it would probably be good to act fast.
You can take advantage of this deal through the Starbucks app or in person at your local participating Starbucks location.
And if you're unsure of what you want to get, this could be a great opportunity for you to try one of the new drinks from the 2023 fall menu, which just dropped last week.
Not only does it mark the return of the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte, but it's also the drink's twentieth birthday! If you're not into the PSL, there are a slew of other drinks that will definitely fit your palate whether you like things iced or hot.
You could try new drinks like the Iced Apple Crisp Oat Shaken Espresso or the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte or a few returning favourites such as the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Apple Crisp Oat Macchiato.
There are some other stipulations to the promo, such as there being a $10 max on your first drink and it excludes hot coffee and tea, Starbucks Reserve beverages and any of the ready-to-drink beverages they have.
Along with this, you can't stack it with other discounts or promos.
Either way, it's time to celebrate the beginning of September — which is still technically not the fall! — and the beginning of that cooler weather.