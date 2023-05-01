A Woman’s $20 Starbucks Drink Has TikTokers In Shock & The Barista Asked If She’s Kidding
"Girlfriend, what?"
Starbucks baristas have to deal with all sorts of orders every day, and while some stick to the traditional drinks on the menu, others like to try new beverages even it that means paying a shockingly $20 bill for one item.
TikTok user Ava (@tangy.tasteswithavas) recently placed a mobile order at a local Starbucks for a drink that cost her a whopping $20 and shared it on the social media app. The unique order had the coffee shop’s barista in shock.
"Please tell me you were kidding," the Starbucks employee tells Ava while speaking on the drive-thru system, to which the content creator says it was not a joke.
"Girlfriend, what?" the barista continues before highlighting that the TikToker had placed an order that included ten shots of coffee.
In the clip, Ava confesses to having added "random stuff" to the drink, and she follows to request only four shots instead of ten. After a quick pause, the Starbucks worker tells her that her team is almost done with the drink and they’ll have it ready for her at the window.
Once the content creator gets her $20 drink, she shows the cup in the video and proceeds to try it.
"Not bad," Ava says.
Hundreds of TikTok users have flooded the comment section of Ava’s viral video, which has gained over 500,000 views in the past five days since it was posted.
"And then people wonder why Starbucks baristas complain," one person wrote.
"Starbucks allows that many customizations and still expects it to be made in under 60 seconds in the drive-thru," another user chimed in.
"I know for sure the baristas were all talking over the headset and making faces about this drink," someone else shared.
Baristas, including the one allegedly preparing this expensive and peculiar beverage, also joined the conversation.
"As a Starbucks barista, I would’ve cried if I saw that long ticket," a user commented.
"Hi, your barista that made it (the drink). I was heavily concerned when that sticker printed out," the alleged Starbucks worker who took the order added.
So, what did Ava end up adding to her drink that made that Starbucks coffee so long to prepare?
The content creator shared the recipe in a second TikTok video, and here’s the list for you:
- Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew
- Line Cup Caramel
- Extra Ice
- 10 Shots
- 2 pumps of Hazelnut Syrup
- 2 pumps of Brown Sugar Syrup
- No Classic
- 2 pumps of Add Dark Caramel Sauce
- 1 pump of White Mocha
- V Sweet Cream 1/2”
- Caramel Drizzle
- Cookie Crumbles
- Add Cinnamon Dolce Top
- Add Caramel Crunch
- Sltd Bm Btr
Would you try it?