StatCan housing report shows generational changes

More millennials lived with parents as adults than boomers at same age: StatCan
StatCan housing report shows generational changes
A real estate sign is shown in Vaughan, Ont. on Thursday Sept. 12, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White
Writer

A new study shows millennials aged 25 to 39 were nearly twice as likely to live with their parents compared with the boomers when they were the same age.

A Statistics Canada census report found 16.3 per cent of millennials were living with at least one parent in 2021, compared with 8.2 per cent boomers in 1991.

The agency says the proportion of millennials living with their parents was the highest in Toronto and Vancouver, the two most expensive housing markets in the country.

Millennials also had a lower rate of home ownership in 2021, at 49.9 per cent, compared with 55.9 per cent of boomers in 1991.

StatCan says that pattern held in large metropolitan cities across the country.

The declining rate of home ownership among millennials was most prominent in Halifax, Toronto, Winnipeg and Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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