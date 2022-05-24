Plan The Ultimate Trip With These 7 Spring Activities If You’re Visiting Newfoundland & Labrador
From thrilling river rafting to intriguing fossil finds.
As the easternmost province in Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador has a lot to offer — from forests and beaches to more unique sites like Viking encampments and icebergs. Full of natural wonders, it’s definitely worth a trip if you've never been (or even if you have).
Whether you venture out there on a road trip or opt to catch a flight, you'll want to be fuelled for adventures to come. Packing some tasty snacks from Nature Valley will help keep your energy levels up along the way (and during your travels).
So, if you need some inspiration on where to head when visiting Newfoundland and Labrador this spring, be sure to add these seven spots to your itinerary.
Catch The Sunrise At The Cape Spear Lighthouse National Historic Site
Price: $8.50 per adult
Address: Blackhead Road, Cape Spear, St. John's, NL
Why You Need To Go: This lighthouse is as east as you can get, so if you catch a sunrise here, you'll be seeing it before anyone else in Canada. It's the oldest surviving lighthouse in the province, and you can even tour inside to see how a keeper's family would've lived in the 1840s.
And since it overlooks the ocean, you might even catch a glimpse of an iceberg or whales passing by.
Search For Icebergs With An Ocean Tour
Price: $75 per adult
Address: 52 Main St., Twillingate, NL
Why You Need To Go: During this two-hour cruise, you'll ride through the coast and spot some seriously cool (no pun intended) iceberg formations. If you're lucky, you'll witness whales and seabirds along the way.
It can get pretty chilly — even in the springtime — so dress warmly for the occasion. And pack some chocolate peanut butter biscuits to keep your hunger at bay while out on the ocean.
Spend A Night Under The Stars At La Manche Provincial Park
Price: Starting at $20.15
Address: NL-10, Tors Cove, NL
Why You Need To Go: There's a lot to do at La Manche National Park, so booking a night or two on its campground is worth it. Take the trail through a boreal forest, and you'll arrive at a 50-metre-long suspension bridge across a river that opens into the sea.
The trail will take you to the abandoned village of La Manche, where you'll see the ruins of what was there. There are also plenty of hiking trails, beaches, waterfalls and a river to kayak, canoe or swim in. Plus, the sky looks unreal at night for stargazing.
Check Out Fossils At The Mistaken Point Ecological Reserve
Price: $23 per person (ages 12 and under are free)
Address: NL-10, Portugal Cove South, NL
Why You Need To Go: This site has some of the world's best-preserved fossils, and the only way you can see them is by booking a guided tour. The excursion can take up to four hours and starts at the Edge of Avalon Interpretive Centre.
Your guide will take you through the history of the area and the fossils, and how Mistaken Point came to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Playing archeologist can work up an appetite, so bringing snacks like some Nature Valley Sweet and Salty granola bars can help keep you on your toes.
Get Your Adrenaline Pumping Rafting Through The Exploits River Canyon
Price: $129 per adult
Address: Trans-Canada Highway, NL
Why You Need To Go: Paddle beneath waterfalls next to wild salmon and through rapids with this 5-hour rafting tour in the Exploits River. There's also a family-friendly option or even more adventurous alternatives, including cliff jumping.
After an exhilarating journey, a Nature Valley Protein bar will help you recover. If you're feeling wiped, you can rest overnight at the cozy nearby Riverfront Chalets.
Live Like A Viking At The L'Anse Aux Meadows National Park
Price: $12.50 per adult
Address: 433 kilometres north of Deer Lake along the Viking Trail (Route 430), NL
Why You Need To Go: This site is at the tip of Newfoundland's Great Northern Peninsula. It has tons of remains of a Viking encampment from over 1,000 years ago. The sod buildings were restored, so you can actually enter some of them.
The area itself is surrounded by cliffs, bogs and water, and you'll feel like you walked straight into a TV show. If you're a fan of Vikings: Valhalla, then you'll love L'Anse Aux Meadows.
Hike The Green Gardens Trail in Gros Morne National Park
Price: $10.50 per adult
Address: 5p0, Bonne Bay Road, NL
Why You Need To Go: This scenic trail along the shoreline is packed with sea stacks, coves and beaches. You'll start on the desert-like tablelands and head through a boreal forest before finishing on a wildflower meadow. It used to be a popular spot to tend livestock, so there are flocks of sheep that still graze around peacefully.
The trail is a 9-kilometre roundtrip, so be prepared with some wholesome Nature Valley Crunchy granola bars to keep you going.
There are so many fun things to do in Newfoundland and Labrador, and staying fuelled up is essential to make the most of your trip. Snacks like granola bars and biscuits from Nature Valley can help you focus on taking in the sights instead of searching for food.
Not only do their bars taste delicious, but they also include hearty ingredients like nuts, seeds, dried cranberries and whole-grain oats to keep you naturally energized.
To learn more about how you can stay powered up while exploring Newfoundland and Labrador, check out Nature Valley's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.
For more stories from the Nature IRL series, check out the Nature Valley hub.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.