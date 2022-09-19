Post Malone Fell In A 'Big-A** Hole' In St. Louis & Drank Beer Before Finishing The Concert
Cheers to Posty for being able to continue the show after falling on stage!
Post Malone drank beer and apologized to his St. Louis fans after falling into what he called a "big-a** hole" during a concert, users shared on Twitter.
The rapper was holding one of his Twelve Carat Tour dates at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO, when he accidentally fell and bruised his ribs Saturday night.
The show had to be shortened due to the injuries sustained by the singer, according to AP News.
Later that day, Posty — as his fans call him — published a video apologizing and thanking his St. Louis supporters for being patient and putting up with his “dumb a**”.
“Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars and the guitar stand it goes down, and there’s this big a** hole, so I go around there, and I turned the corner, and bust my a**,” the rapper shared.
Post Malone concluded his message by saying that “everything is good,” and that the doctor had prescribed him pain medicine so he could continue his tour.
Fans showed their immediate support on Twitter by sharing videos of the artist drinking beer after his fall and praising him for being able to close his presentation.
\u201cThis is how you do it! \ud83d\udc4d\n@PostMalone\u201d— \u223cMarietta (@\u223cMarietta) 1663502233
“Post Malone made a few more die hard fans when he fell through a hole in the stage cracking 3 ribs. Fans said he came back out on stage after 10 minutes saying he was sorry & hurting so bad he was crying, then someone gave him a beer and he finished the concert,” wrote a Twitter user.
The singer will be in Canada this Tuesday after coming back to the U.S. Thursday.