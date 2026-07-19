Students to protest closure of Montreal college after provincial permit suspension

Students to protest closure of Montreal college
Students to protest closure of Montreal college
Fog hangs over the skyline of Montreal on Jan. 1, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.
Writer

Protesters are set to gather today in front of a private college in Montreal to protest its closure after its permit was not renewed by the Quebec government. 

The Collège supérieur de Montréal is among four private colleges in the province that saw their permit suspended in recent weeks. 

Some students were weeks away from graduation when they learned they would not be able to complete their studies as planned.

For the many international students attending these colleges, the closures mean their immigration status as well as their graduation are now in limbo.

The Quebec education ministry would not give details on why it had not renewed the permits, but said it had communicated with students about alternative ways to finish their studies.

The provincial immigration ministry confirmed that international students will need to submit a new request in order to keep their status, but said the processing of their request would be adapted to the situation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2026.

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario's warmest beach is like a trip to Florida with real palm trees and fine-sand shores

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

5 of the worst neighbourhoods in Toronto — according to a local

Not to be rude, but… 😬

Ontario has a park on a 40 km sandspit with crystal beaches and sunsets like tropical Hawaii

Who's ready for a beach day?

Canada Pension Plan payments for July are going out soon and maximum amounts are over $1,500

You might be able to get retroactive payments.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 17 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

This Ontario destination has dreamy white-sand beaches and the 'bluest water in Canada'

It's a summer oasis.

7 things about my Canadian childhood that my American friends are jealous of

🇨🇦The Great White North 🇨🇦 >

I'm an Ottawa local and this is my ultimate list of the 10 best brunch spots in the city

If there's one thing I'm qualified to rank, it's Ottawa brunch 🍳🥞

Ontario has a secret swimming hole with sapphire-blue water that feels like a Caribbean escape

It's a little slice of paradise.