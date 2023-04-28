Subway's New Canadian Menu Has Landed & Everything About It Has Changed
It's called the "Subway Series," and it's a whole new way to order.
A new way to Subway has begun!
In the biggest revamp of its menu since its Canadian inception nearly 30 years ago, Subway is replacing its super-familiar DIY model with 15 pre-designed, chef-inspired sandwiches.
The new sandwiches — called the Subway Series — come complete with curated toppings and sauces and are available as a sub, wrap or bowl.
Subway says that the new menu will showcase their best flavour combos while making ordering seamless in-restaurant or on the Subway App.
Every one of the Subway Series sandwiches comes with its own name (like the Canuck Classic or Green Goddess Chicken) and is numbered from one to 15.
All you have to do is pick your sandwich, by name or number, and your Sandwich Artist will do the rest.
The Great Canadian Club sandwich. Right: A Mozzarella Bella sandwich.Courtesy of Veritas Communications
The new sandos are organized into four categories: New Deli, New Chicken, New Steak and Veggie and New Italianos.
You can choose between popular, upgraded classics (like the Teriyaki Crunch and Meatballer) or tasty brand-new creations (like the Suprimo, Stampede Brisket and Mozzarella Bella).
And if you're a DIY devotee, rest assured that you can still customize your sub to your liking or build one from scratch if you want.
The Stampede Brisket sandwich.Courtesy of Veritas Communications
Here are all 15 of the new sandwiches that are available to order at Subway now:
- Canuck Classic
- Great Canadian Club
- Turkey Rancher
- Kickin' Chicken
- Chicken Rancher
- Teriyaki Crunch
- Green Goddess Chicken
- Steak'n Bacon
- Stampede Brisket
- Steak 'N' Egg
- Green Goddess Veggie
- Mozzarella Bella
- Suprimo
- Little Italy
- Meatballer
The Suprimo sandwich. Right: A Turkey Rancher sandwich.Courtesy of Veritas Communications
It's a whole new way to enjoy Subway, with more flavour combinations, an easier ordering experience and even tastier sandwiches. So which sandwich are you going to try first?
