Supreme Court rejects Quebec's election map appeal

Supreme Court rejects Quebec's attempt to block changes to election map boundaries
Supreme Court rejects Quebec's election map appeal
The Supreme Court is seen on a foggy day along the Ottawa River in Ottawa, Thursay, April 16, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The Canadian Press
Writer

The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an appeal by the Quebec government that sought to block a redrawing of the provincial electoral map.

The 7-2 decision delivered from the bench means that a riding on the Gaspé Peninsula and another in Montreal's east end will be eliminated in favour of two new districts in the growing Laurentians/Lanaudière and Centre-du-Québec regions.

Premier François Legault's government tabled a law in 2024 to block the redrawing crafted by the independent electoral boundaries commission, after members of all parties expressed concerns that the new map would take away political weight from Gaspé and make ridings in eastern Quebec overly large. 

But the Supreme Court of Canada sided with Quebec's Court of Appeal, which ruled last year that the law is unconstitutional and violates sections of the Charter that guarantee democratic representation.

Quebec's election law mandates that the election map should be reviewed every two elections to account for population changes and ensure that each of the province's 125 ridings contain roughly equal numbers of voters. 

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette says the province’s democratic institutions minister will table a new bill in partnership with the opposition parties to protect the ridings that are slated to be eliminated.

— This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2026.

By Pierre Saint-Arnaud | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Mexico gunman in B.C. tour group's photo

B.C. tourists smile at Mexico pyramid. Behind them, a gunman, moments before killing

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, April 21 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

8 Metrolinx jobs in Toronto and the GTA that pay up to $164,000 a year and $44 an hour

The transit agency operates GO Transit and UP Express in Ontario.

These companies were just named Canada's top employers for 2026 and here's why

Some well-known employers like IKEA, Loblaws, Parks Canada and UBC made the list.

Air Canada jet in near miss at U.S. airport

Air Canada jet involved in near miss at New York airport: FAA

U.S. can't dictate terms of trade talks: Carney

Carney says the U.S. can't dictate the terms of trade talks ahead of CUSMA review

The best fast food coffee in Canada was ranked and Tim Hortons didn't top the list

There's a clear favourite for Canadians.

I went on dates in Vancouver and Toronto — there are some big differences I wasn't expecting

Your dating life will change with a cross country move... you've been warned.

6 things to skip if you're visiting Calgary for the first time, and what to do instead

Take it from a rookie like me and avoid these overhyped Calgary spots.👇

A look at what's in the news for today

In the news today: Mexico pyramid shooting, Canada-U.S. trade, Tips on buying a car