Three oaths and an anthem: The symbols in the governor general installation ceremony

Symbols in the GG's installation ceremony
Symbols in the GG's installation ceremony
A ceremonial guard of the Canadian Grenadier Guards regiment performs his sentry duties at Rideau Hall, the residence of the Governor General of Canada, in Ottawa on Friday, July 7, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Louise Arbour will be installed Monday as Canada's 31st governor general. Here are the symbols that will play a part in that ceremony.

The Great Seal of Canada

The governor general of Canada is given the Great Seal of Canada during the installation ceremony. The seal is then given to the registrar general — currently Industry Minister Mélanie Joly — for use and safekeeping.

The federal government's website says the seal symbolizes the power and authority of the Crown.

It's used for ceremonies and administrative purposes and to seal state documents, like royal proclamations and commissions issued for the appointment of ministers, lieutenant-governors, senators and judges.

While the Great Seal has existed since Confederation, its design has changed. During his visit to Canada last year, King Charles III approved a new design for the seal that features the royal crown.

Symbols in the GG's installation ceremonyGovernor General David Johnston signs the oath of office during his installation ceremony in the Senate chamber on Parliament Hill on Friday, Oct. 1, 2010, in Ottawa.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The three oaths of office

Arbour will take three oaths during the installation ceremony. They include the Oath of Allegiance, the oath of the Office of the Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, and the oath of the Keeper of the Great Seal of Canada.

The oaths will be signed by Arbour, the chief justice, Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Sabia.

Symbols in the GG's installation ceremonyQueen Elizabeth II listens to the royal anthem as she stands at the throne at the Nunavut Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit Friday, Oct. 4, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Paul Chiasson)

The Royal Anthem

A 21-gun salute will be fired from Parliament Hill as Arbour ascends to the throne in the Senate chamber. During this time, the Canadian Armed Forces Central Band will play the Royal Anthem, "God Save the King."

Originating in the 18th century, the song is also the national anthem of the United Kingdom. The federal government's website says neither the author nor the composer is known.

While the traditional song is English, there are also French and bilingual versions used in Canada.

In Canada, the anthem is performed in the presence of members of the Royal Family. It's also performed on special occasions, such as commemorative ceremonies.

Symbols in the GG's installation ceremonyThe Governor General's flag flies on the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The governor general's flag

As Arbour ascends to the throne, the Governor General’s flag will be raised on the Peace Tower.

The blue flag has the crest of the Arms of Canada in its centre, a symbol of Canadian sovereignty. The crest includes a gold lion wearing the royal crown and holding a red maple leaf in its right paw. The lion stands on a wreath in the official colours of Canada.

The Governor General of Canada website says the flag was approved by Queen Elizabeth II in 1981.

Symbols in the GG's installation ceremonyOvide Mercredi of Winnipeg is invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by former governor general Michaelle Jean on behalf of Gov. Gen. Mary Simon during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The four collars of office

The Governor General is the chancellor of the Order of Canada, the Order of Military Merit and the Order of Merit of the Police Forces. They are also head of the Canadian Heraldic Authority.

The federal government's website says the presentation of the collars of office for those roles during the installation ceremony represents the Governor General’s authority.

It says the collars are worn when the Governor General presides over certain ceremonial events.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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