Taco Bell in Canada says its lettuce is safe to eat amid cyclospora outbreak in U.S.

Taco Bell in Canada says its lettuce safe to eat
Taco Bell in Canada says its lettuce safe to eat
This undated photo taken through a microscope provided by the CDC shows Cyclospora cayetanensis oocysts found in a fresh stool sample which had been prepared with a formalin solution and stained with safranin. (CDC via AP)
Writer

Taco Bell in Canada says the lettuce that has caused an outbreak of the diarrhea-causing parasite cyclospora in the United States has not been served at its locations.

The company made the announcement in a social media post after lettuce served at five Taco Bell restaurants in American states -- Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia -- was identified as a source of the outbreak.

Data from the the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests nearly 7,000 people have become sick since May.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it's not investigating any cyclospora outbreaks but there is typically an increase in infections in the spring and summer linked to imported fruits and vegetables.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has said it's in touch with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal illness that can cause watery diarrhea for six to seven weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario's warmest beach is like a trip to Florida with real palm trees and fine-sand shores

It's just a road trip from Toronto.

5 of the worst neighbourhoods in Toronto — according to a local

Not to be rude, but… 😬

Canada Pension Plan payments for July are going out soon and maximum amounts are over $1,500

You might be able to get retroactive payments.

Convoy organizer Pat King guilty of intimidation, Appeal Court rules

Convoy organizer King found guilty of intimidation

7 things about my Canadian childhood that my American friends are jealous of

🇨🇦The Great White North 🇨🇦 >

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 17 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

Ontario has a secret swimming hole with sapphire-blue water that feels like a Caribbean escape

It's a little slice of paradise.

VIA Rail is hiring in Toronto for jobs that pay up to $108,000 and you get travel perks

You can travel from coast to coast.