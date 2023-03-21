You Can Get A Massive 5-Pound Ice Cream Cone At This Florida Dessert Shop (VIDEO)
Adulting happens, and a (huge) ice cream helps!🍦
Springtime is here, and the nice weather becomes the best excuse to indulge in some yummy ice cream, perfect to satiate those dessert cravings that appear from time to time.
If you have a sweet tooth, there’s a Florida shop that has the ideal snack for you. What makes this place different from other spots? Well, here you can order a massive 5-pound ice cream cone to treat yourself.
TikTok user Tav (@tavreviewseverything) recently flew to Tampa, FL, to visit Hampton Chocolate Factory just to try this huge frozen dessert and post her experience on her social media.
@tavreviewseverything
I tried the 5LB giant ice cream cone from Hampton Chocolate Factory in Tampa Florida! Would you try this?! #tampa #tampabay #giantcone #foodie #foodblogger
"Did I fly to Tampa to get my hands on the biggest ice cream cone ever? Yes," the content creator says in her clip. "Located just inside Sparkman Wharf, the Hampton Chocolate Factory is one of the hottest new dessert shops in Tampa and home of the giant cone, five pounds to be exact."
According to TikToker, the ice cream is delicious and a total showstopper, as many wanted to get pictures of the humungous snack.
The comments section on Tav's video is flooded with curious and excited users talking about this peculiar dessert.
"Hope it comes with a cup because that’s going to be a milkshake in 10 min," one person wrote.
"POV, you live in Tampa, and now you’re on your way to that shop," another user shared.
Many people also wondered about the price of this giant cone, to which the content creator answered in the comment section the ice cream costs a total of $30.
Hampton Chocolate Factory
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Dessert
Address: 615 Channel side Dr, Tampa, FL
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy a massive 5-pound ice cream cone!