florida cafe

You'll Feel Like You're Inside A Coloring Book At This Brand New '2D' Florida Café

It will mess with your eyes! 👀

Florida Associate Editor
A woman sitting in the 2D Café. Right: Inside the 2D Cafe in St. Petersburg, Florida.

A woman sitting in the 2D Café. Right: Inside the 2D Cafe in St. Petersburg, Florida.

@miasquitirorealestate | Instagram, @these_britos_eat | Instagram

A blank page, a sharpie, and a notebook are all you need when you're inspired. A coffee and a pastry will make you feel ready for the day. Mix these concepts together and BAM! You have the 2D Café.

In St. Petersburg, FL you can quite literally "be the art" as you step into the black and white shop. With an eclectic backdrop, the customers and the food become the focal point of the restaurant, bringing the cartoon-styled walls to life.

...And the walls are original work from a local Tampa artist, Chad Mize. In fact, he drew on the entire restaurant. From the murals on the walls to the lined furniture chairs, he brought his sharpie and paint and took on one of the largest business projects he had to date.

Owner, Maria Merello, got the entrepreneurial itch on her travels to Tokyo, Japan, where she saw a similar dine-in place. She told the Tampa Bay Times, she wanted to bring an immersive experience to a vibrant city like Tampa. An added bonus has to be it's Instagram-worthy photos!

The two-dimensional coffee shop is located at 2105 Central Ave., St. Petersburg, FL, and word is already out on the street as the doors opened this past week.

People are lined up on Wednesdays-Sunday from 8:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. so they can feel like they are a doodle drawn on the page.

Tampa Bay foodie accounts are already all over the scene, as they drink coffee, eat pastries, and take photos and videos of an experience like no other.

It's really going to make you do a double-take!

