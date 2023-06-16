TD Bank Is Having A Major Issue With Direct Deposits & Some Canadians Aren't Getting Paid
Here's what you need to know about the TD direct deposit service interruption.
A major TD Bank service interruption is affecting direct deposits across Canada on Friday.
Around 7 a.m. ET on June 16, the financial institution started to address the situation that customers were experiencing with their direct deposits, which seems to have persisted into the afternoon.
Some customers in Canada have reported that they aren't getting direct deposits into their accounts right now, which means some people aren't receiving their paycheques, according to TD.
So, here's everything you need to know about what's going on with the TD outage, what you need to do if you're affected and when the direct deposit issues will be fixed.
\u201c@tbaydrummer Good morning Matt, and thanks for contacting TD! We understand your concern at not seeing your paycheque deposited. We have been made aware of an issue with direct deposits that we have escalated and is being investigated. We appreciate your patience while we get this fixed. ^BH\u201d— \ud83c\udf54Matt Chase \ud83e\udd41 (@\ud83c\udf54Matt Chase \ud83e\udd41) 1686914434
What is the TD Bank outage?
Throughout the day on June 16, TD has been sharing updates with customers who notified the bank that direct deposits weren't going into their accounts as usual.
"We understand your concern at not seeing your paycheque deposited," the financial institution tweeted. "We have been made aware of an issue with direct deposits that we have escalated and is being investigated. We appreciate your patience while we get this fixed."
Representatives for the bank also shared that there have been reports of customers not receiving their direct deposits in both the western and eastern regions of Canada.
The bank also confirmed that e-Transfers are unaffected and said it is working to deliver missing deposits into people's accounts "as quickly as possible."
What should you do if you're affected by the TD service interruption?
TD is asking customers to first and foremost continue monitoring their accounts to see if direct deposits are missing or if they have been received.
"We understand the concern this situation has caused, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We're currently investigating," the financial institution tweeted. "If you're not seeing the deposit in the next couple hours, please send over a DM and we'll look to provide an update."
The bank also told customers that they can call 1-866-222-3456 if they need assistance while the technical issue is being investigated. There is 24/7 service available through that phone number.
Customers can log in to the TD app and EasyWeb portal to get updates on the situation, as well.
The financial institution said on Twitter that the service interruption banner on the app and online will be updated as more information becomes available.
One TD customer asked what will happen to people who incur non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees on their accounts if this issue isn't resolved quickly and they don't get their paycheque. Typically, if you have insufficient funds in your account when you make a payment or issue a cheque, that item could be paid by TD and then you'll be charged a NSF fee.
"Should an issue arise, please give us a call or reach out via secure message and we can review your specific situation directly," the bank replied on Twitter.
Someone also asked if TD will cover late fees from lenders if they can't make their bill payments and the bank said, "If any fees are incurred as a result of this direct deposit issue, please send us a DM to chat further about how we can help."
Another TD representative on Twitter told customers that they can send a direct message to chat about how the bank can help in relation to potential extra charges and interest fees.
Later in the day, TD Bank posted a statement on Twitter regarding financial relief for customers.
"As we work to resolve the issue, we'd like to assure our customers that any fees incurred due to missing direct deposits will be refunded once the issue is resolved," the bank said.
When is the TD direct deposit outage going to be fixed?
Just before 1 p.m. ET on Friday, June 16, TD tweeted that there is "no ETA currently on [a] resolution" to the direct deposit service interruption.
So, customers will just have to keep monitoring their accounts and checking the TD app or online portal for updates about when the situation will be fixed.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.