Teej festivals cancelled across Canada as Nepal grapples with extreme flooding
Nepalese community organizations across the country cancelled annual cultural festivals this weekend following devastating flash flooding in Nepal and China.
This weekend would normally be the annual Teej festival, a Hindu practice celebrating womanhood, but organizers in cities including Toronto, Brampton and Calgary cancelled celebrations in light of the disaster.
Punam Dhungel, president of the Nepali Canadian Women’s Society of B.C., says her organization canceled their event for the first time, but decided to redirect $15,000 in ticket sales to humanitarian relief efforts.
Flash flooding on Wednesday killed some 800 people and left roughly 3,000 missing, after a glacier collapsed in the Himalayan border region between Nepal and China.
Authorities in Nepal warned of possible fresh flooding on Sunday, urging residents in flood-affected districts to remain on high alert.
Canada's federal government has said it will provide $5 million in urgent humanitarian aid to support Nepal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2026.
-- With files from The Associated Press
By Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.