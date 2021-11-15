Trending Tags

A Test Emergency Alert Will Sound In Canada Later This Week So Try Not To Freak Out

Get ready for a noisy notification!

Pelmorex Corp.

Don't be alarmed this Thursday, November 17, when an emergency alert from Alert Ready comes through on your phone — it's just a test!

The alert is organized twice a year — once in May and once in November — and is a way of making sure the system still works, according to a press release published on Monday, November 15.

The good news is that the test alert won't be in the morning, which has caused a lot of complaints in the past. Instead, Canadians across the country can expect to hear the alert tone at the following afternoon times:

  • Alberta — 1:55 PM MST
  • British Columbia — 1:55 PM PST
  • Manitoba — 1:55 PM CST
  • New Brunswick — 10:55 AM AST
  • Northwest Territories — 9:55 AM MST
  • Nova Scotia — 1:55 PM AST
  • Newfoundland and Labrador — 10:55 AM NST
  • Nunavut — 2:00 PM EST
  • Ontario — 12:55 PM EST
  • Prince Edward Island — 12:55 PM AST
  • Quebec — 1:55 PM EST
  • Saskatchewan — 1:55 PM CST
  • Yukon — 1:55 PM PDT

The message will be broadcast over TV, radio and via compatible devices, too. It'll apparently reveal that it's a test, though, so you won't need to do anything except recover from the shock and keep on with your day!

Ontario Amber Alert Cancelled After 3-Year-Old Barrie Girl Found Safe

Gracie Deck was found safe in Guelph.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity, Barrie Police Service | Facebook

An Ontario Amber Alert has been cancelled after missing 3-year-old Gracie Deck from Barrie, Ontario was located safely by police.

The child was found in Guelph, Ontario and according to a news release, Barrie Police are on their way "to Guelph to pick up the child and will be returning to Barrie where the investigation will continue."

