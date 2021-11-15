A Test Emergency Alert Will Sound In Canada Later This Week So Try Not To Freak Out
Get ready for a noisy notification!
Don't be alarmed this Thursday, November 17, when an emergency alert from Alert Ready comes through on your phone — it's just a test!
The alert is organized twice a year — once in May and once in November — and is a way of making sure the system still works, according to a press release published on Monday, November 15.
The good news is that the test alert won't be in the morning, which has caused a lot of complaints in the past. Instead, Canadians across the country can expect to hear the alert tone at the following afternoon times:
- Alberta — 1:55 PM MST
- British Columbia — 1:55 PM PST
- Manitoba — 1:55 PM CST
- New Brunswick — 10:55 AM AST
- Northwest Territories — 9:55 AM MST
- Nova Scotia — 1:55 PM AST
- Newfoundland and Labrador — 10:55 AM NST
- Nunavut — 2:00 PM EST
- Ontario — 12:55 PM EST
- Prince Edward Island — 12:55 PM AST
- Quebec — 1:55 PM EST
- Saskatchewan — 1:55 PM CST
- Yukon — 1:55 PM PDT
The message will be broadcast over TV, radio and via compatible devices, too. It'll apparently reveal that it's a test, though, so you won't need to do anything except recover from the shock and keep on with your day!