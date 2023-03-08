This Texas House For Sale Is A Bargain At $125K — But A Look Inside Will Haunt Your Dreams
You’ll have 1.96 acres to run if you’re scared.
Buying a house in Texas can be a good option if you’re looking to save some bucks and get a really nice, new property for a price you can’t find in states like California, New York, or Florida.
Old and big houses in the Lone Star state can also be really cheap and the perfect renovation project. However, some of these homes can be listed with unique details, and sites like Zillow are here to prove it.
Recently, a property in the area of Baird, TX, was listed for $125,000, and it sits on a 1.96-acre piece of land. The over 2,000 sq. ft. building has three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and one 1/2 bathroom, and it even comes with a basement.
Nonetheless, once you start scrolling through the listing, you’ll find this house to be very peculiar, so much so that a look inside could haunt you in your dreams.
On the outside, the house looks like a regular average home, but as soon as you adventure into the rooms, you’ll find skeletons hanging from the ceiling, all sorts of creepy mannequins hanging out around the house, spooky clown masks, and even a haunting coffin-shaped door.
"This is an established and running haunted house! Want to get your scare on and see who all lives in this cinder block home…with a basement?" the house description reads.
Some have even taken this property to Twitter, sharing how cheap but macabre it can be to go through the listing photos.
\u201cBoo! Don't zoom in. This is a turnkey haunted house, apparently. #FridayNightZillow\u201d— Steven Dennis (@Steven Dennis) 1677896296
"So, this is the best bargain of the week. Just $125K. But I have to warn you NOT TO CLICK ON IT if you want to sleep tonight," congressional reporter Steven Dennis tweeted. "Texas."
According to the listing description, the house is sold as-is, and interested buyers can even purchase those creepy props separately. Also, a new roof is being installed soon.
The unique home has been up on Zillow for more than 11 days, and it is still waiting for a brave new owner. Would you buy it?