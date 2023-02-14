A Texas Mom's Daughter Was Dress Coded At School & TikTokers Think The Violation Is 'Sexist'
"Cheer uniforms have less material?!"
A Texas mom recently shared on TikTok that her daughter was dress coded at school for her shirt, and people are so confused as to what the violation was.
Jessi Vines' (@jessibangs) daughter was eating lunch at her intermediate school in Amarillo, TX on February 1 when a staff member told her to throw away her lunch and head to the office.
"She was coded for her back skin showing when she leaned forward over the table, and she had her jacket fully on," Vines told Narcity. "She said she tied it around her waist after the fact."
@jessibangs
If schools would pay their educators their worth, we wouldn’t have low lifes crawling the schools looking for a reason to disrupt kids days. I’m looking at you Macky. Focus on what matters and do better. #QuakerPregrain #dresscode #texasschools #dresscodeoutfits #dresscodesaresexist #texasschoolsystems #dobetter #madmama #screammovie
The previously mentioned post has received 5.2 million views and 10K comments from people who either say they don't see why she was coded or called out public school dress codes for being disruptive and even sexist.
"I’m so lost as to what is even violating the dress code here," a TikTok user wrote in the comment section. "She’s covered and looks just fine."
"The girls at my kids’ middle school got the dress code abolished because it was sexist," someone else shared. "Guess what? Kids really aren’t wearing anything inappropriate."
Another person said the outfit was so "tame" from what they'd seen in high school.
A part of the comment section on Vines' TikTok. jessibangs | TikTok
In another clip posted by the mom, Vines' daughter explained the situation from her own experience, and people are still not happy with the violation.
"Cheer uniforms have less material?!?!? What in the world? Outrageous, please fight this," one user chimed in.
However, Vines said she decided not to pursue any complaints with the school but will "focus on addressing the district at a later date."
After all, Vines said some of the school's staff were also confused as to why the girl was dress coded.
"I spoke with the office administrator and one of her teachers... We chatted briefly about my disappointment with the situation, and they both agreed," she said. "They didn’t see anything wrong with what she was wearing and agreed that it was unnecessary."