A Texas Airbnb Host Denied An LGBTQ Couple & His Response To Them Got Him Suspended
Hosts can't decline guests based on sexual orientation, the company says.
A Texas Airbnb host was suspended after he denied an LGBTQ couple, and his response to them is getting him investigated by the company.
Texan Curtis Kimberlin Jr. shared on Twitter on January 7 that his boyfriend Jonathan recently attempted to book a rental in Dallas, TX for them but received a rude response from the potential host.
All Jonathan did was describe their travel plans in the message, to which the host replied with: "So I'll be hosting two men sleeping together...right?"
He denied their reservation right after, Kimberlin toldNBC 5.
\u201cLove trying to book an @Airbnb with my bf in Dallas and having this be the first response to our booking. \ud83d\ude43\u201d— Curtis Kimberlin Jr (@Curtis Kimberlin Jr) 1673124675
The tweet now has 1.9 million views and many responses from social media users calling for Airbnb to do something.
"So Airbnb, are you going to ban this host from your platform and ensure he can never host any properties again?" one user wrote. "This is sickening."
Kimberlin said Airbnb reached out to the couple after the situation but told the Dallas news station that the company’s response stating that they’ll look into it felt "corporate."
Apparently, they haven't updated the couple on the investigation, but actions have been taken on Airbnb's behalf.
The man has since been suspended from the vacation rental website, Airbnb said in a statement. The company is following up with an investigation based on its "strict" nondiscrimination policy.
"Hosts may not decline guests based on their sexual orientation or gender identity," it states. "While your views may be different than those of your guests, please remember that being an Airbnb host does not require that you endorse all of your guests’ beliefs."