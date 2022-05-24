Texas' Wildlife Is Getting A 'Planet Earth'-Style Documentary Narrated By McConaughey This June
Move over, David Attenborough and BBC specials!
Move over, David Attenborough and BBC Planet Earth specials, a group of documentarians are coming out with Texas' very own version of a wildlife documentary on June 3rd.
Movie theatres across Texas will premiere a feature film, Deep In The Heart, showcasing the very best of the Lone Star state's landscape and animals, and Matthew McConaughey narrates the entire thing.
Yes, you read that right.
Instead of hearing narration by the quaint, old British man, you'll be hearing the Southern drawl of the loveable Texas actor, himself — it's basically a Texan's dream come true.
The movie details all corners of the state's landscape while giving the viewer a deeper look into the lives of all different types of mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.
The film showcases the Gulf of Mexico as home to the coastal wetland animals, like the colorful crane varieties and massive alligators that call the Bolivar Peninsula's High Island home.
You'll also meet a keen mountain lion, or a few roadrunners during the scenes highlighting the barren desert peaks of the West Texas mountains.
Showing off such a giant state was no easy feat, as the project has been in the works since 2014 and took a sizeable team of Texans to produce. According to Instagram stories on the film's account, there was a lot that went into filming, obviously, because each animal profiled had to be filmed using different methods.
Unfortunately, for those out of state, you won't get the chance to see the documentary in theatres, as it only graces the screens of a select few Texas locations across all the major cities and even a few smaller ones.