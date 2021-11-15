Trending Tags

black friday

The Always Pan Is On Sale RN & Honestly, Who Doesn't Want One For The Holidays?

You can find huge deals on bundles & tableware, too! 🍽️

Justyn Pellizzari | Narcity Media, @ourplace | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Now that it's November, most Canadians are fully diving into their holiday shopping — especially with all of the early Black Friday deals that have been popping up this month.

If you're still deciding on what to get that special someone, you can consider picking up one of these internet-famous Always Pans from Our Place. They're on sale right now for $125 (originally $195).

This is actually the brand's biggest sale of the year, which, along with the Always Pan, includes discounts on plates, knives, bundles and more.

You can even get $150 off the Home Cook Duo, which includes the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot. The set is now $265, which is a huge deal since it's normally $415.

Our Place

@ourplace | Instagram

Details: If you've been eying the beautiful Always Pan from Our Place, you can get it on sale for $125 right now, but only for a limited time. You can also find other gorgeous kitchen products included in their early Black Friday sale, like the Perfect Pot and table settings, too.

Find It On OUR PLACE

Canadian Tire's Early Black Friday Sale Is On Now & You Can Save Up To 85% On Kitchen Appliances

Huge discounts on cookware, appliances & more! 👀

@tfalusa | Instagram

If you've been on the hunt for early Black Friday deals, then you're going to be pretty excited about this sale on kitchen products at Canadian Tire.

These Popular Brands In Canada Offer Afterpay So You Can Start Holiday Shopping Now & Pay Later

Stores like Lululemon, Michael Kors and Roots allow you to buy now and pay back in four instalments.

May Ning | Narcity Media

Canadians who do a lot of online shopping may have noticed how some brands offer something called Afterpay at checkout. It's a service that allows shoppers to pay for their purchases in smaller bi-weekly instalments rather than one price upfront.

The Best Early Black Friday Beauty Deals You Can Find In Canada

From brands like Armani Beauty, The Ordinary, Clarins and many more!💄

May Ning | Narcity Media, @lookfantastic_ca | Instagram

If you're a Sephora member, you've already about their holiday savings event that's on now, but did you know a lot of these beauty brands are having their own early Black Friday deals online? Some discounts are even bigger and certain sites have more product selection and offer a ton of free gifts!

20 Self-Care Gift Ideas To Keep Those You Love Prim & Pampered All Winter Long

Let them sit back, relax & enjoy the holidays. 💅

@jomalonelondon | Instagram, @bloombalance.co | Instagram

The holidays are getting closer, and I personally can't wait to finish all of my holiday shopping. From stocking stuffers to home decor, there's a lot to think about and spend money on!

