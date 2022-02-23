Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

The CRA Just Revealed Everything You Need To Know About Your 2022 Taxes In Canada

These will for sure make tax time easier this year.👇💰

Trending Staff Writer
The CRA Just Revealed Everything You Need To Know About Your 2021 Taxes In Canada
Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Mateusz Żogała | Dreamstime

With tax time in Canada just around the corner, there are tons of things that you need to know before you start filing this year.

Thankfully, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) recently explained everything you need to know to get your taxes in on time and in a way that saves you the most money possible.

First and foremost, this year's tax deadline is April 30, 2022. That not only means you need to have your taxes filed by then, but you also need to have all the money you might owe paid to the CRA by then.

However, because it's a Saturday, the CRA says your payment will be considered paid on time if it is received by the agency or processed at a financial institution on or before May 2.

So, make sure you keep that date top of mind in the coming months!

To make hitting that deadline a bit easier, the CRA is encouraging residents to file their taxes online. All you need to do is sign up for a secure account with them and you'll be on your way to doing your taxes by yourself.

Also, for the first time ever, the CRA has created an online course to teach taxpayers about taxes and how to file on their own. It consists of video lectures and quizzes and takes around two hours to complete.

The agency is also encouraging Canadians to plan ahead and "file your income tax and benefit return as soon as you can." They say this will allow you to receive any refunds faster, avoid interruptions to any benefits or credit payments you're owed and enable you to get help if you need it.

There are a bunch of credits and expenses that Canadians can claim on their taxes this year. You may be able to claim home office expenses, a climate action incentive payment, the Canada workers benefit and more, all of which could save you some money this April.

Finally, the CRA wants everybody to look out for scams and fraud at tax time. You should use strong and complex passwords, monitor your account for any unusual activity and sign up for official email notifications of changes to your account.

Hopefully, with these tips, tax time will be a little easier. Good luck!

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

federal payment canada

Around 200K Canadians Will Have Their Benefits 'Reviewed' In 2022 & Here's What You Should Know

There's a pretty simple way to respond.👇

Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Osa855 | Dreamstime

If you get a letter this year stating that your benefits are being reviewed by the Canada Revenue Agency, you won't be the only one.

In a recent notice, the government agency revealed that as many as 200,000 Canadians will be contacted about their eligibility for various benefits in 2022 and that there are simple ways you should respond if this happens.

Keep ReadingShow less

The CRA Just Shut Down All Of Its Online Services Due To A 'Security Vulnerability'

Yikes! 😳

Helena Hanson | Narcity

The Canada Revenue Agency has shut down all of its online services after a possible security threat was discovered on Friday, December 10.

In a statement on Saturday, the agency revealed that it had become aware of “a security vulnerability affecting organizations around the world,” which prompted them to take down online services “while we work to secure our systems against potential threats.”

Keep ReadingShow less