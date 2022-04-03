5 Big Changes You Need To Know About At Tax Time This Year, According To An Expert
There are new ways to save money this year. 💰
The Canada Revenue Agency has made a few changes to some key tax benefits and credits this year that could help you save more money at tax time.
To help parse out these new benefits that could affect your upcoming tax return, Narcity spoke with tax expert Gerry Vittoratos from UFile.
He broke down what exactly is going on with these changes and how they could impact Canadians. Here's everything you need to know.
Canada workers benefit
The Canada workers benefit is:\n\n Accessible \n Refundable \n Improved \n\nHere\u2019s how it can help eligible individuals and families who earn a low income: http://ow.ly/bMTR50E8Knc\u00a0 #CdnTaxpic.twitter.com/Qh4s1oas6D— Canada Revenue Agency (@Canada Revenue Agency) 1617026105
Starting off, the Canada workers benefit (CWB) is a benefit for low-income workers in Canada to help give them a bit of extra cash. This year it's "been enhanced by increasing the 'phase-out' thresholds," said Vittoratos.
"The credit is set up to get reduced progressively the more income you make and eventually gets wiped out," continued the tax specialist.
"What this means is more workers will be eligible for the credit, and workers already eligible will likely get a higher amount of the credit."
With this new phase-out plan, the government also has a "secondary earner exemption."
This "allows the spouse or common-law partner with lower working income to exclude up to $14,000 of their working income in the calculation of the credit," explained Vittoratos. "This will also result in more couples being eligible for the CWB or getting a higher amount if they're already eligible."
Eligible educator credit
Teaching is hard work. Tell the teachers in you're life about the Eligible Educator School Supply Tax Credit. http://ow.ly/d12t30iIPCJ\u00a0 #GrammarDay pic.twitter.com/BJsPoT6CC6— Canada Revenue Agency (@Canada Revenue Agency) 1520183111
This is a more specific benefit for educators that is seeing some revision this year.
The eligible educator school supply tax credit allows elementary and secondary school teachers and other eligible educators to claim up to $1,000 of what they spent on school supplies out of their own pocket.
What's new? Well, according to our tax wizard, the tax credit has increased from 15% to 25%, with that same total claim cap of $1,000.
"Therefore, the maximum amount you can claim goes from $150 to $250," said Vittoratos.
Along with that, the removal of the requirement that the supplies must be used in a school or a child care facility means that things like external hard drives, webcams, headphones, speakers and a whole lot more are now eligible to be claimed.
Climate action incentive
Are you a resident of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, or Ontario? If so, you may be able to claim the #ClimateActionIncentive. \n \nFind out more: http://ow.ly/6OZO50Ei7Hy\u00a0 #CdnTaxpic.twitter.com/kFhNCfijcq— Canada Revenue Agency (@Canada Revenue Agency) 1617897305
The climate action incentive payment is also getting a big update. It will no longer be delivered to you as a credit on your tax return.
"Starting July 2022," explained Vittoratos, "this refundable credit will be delivered instead as a quarterly benefit. Which means you will no longer get this credit on your tax return, but instead deposited in quarterly installments in your bank account."
However, to get the benefit, you still have to file your tax return.
Home office credit
Did you #WorkFromHome due to #Covid19? Even if you chose to do so, you may be eligible to claim a deduction for your home office expenses! See if you\u2019re eligible. http://ow.ly/Trx950HYK1b\u00a0 #CdnTaxpic.twitter.com/yx5pqxeNW8— Canada Revenue Agency (@Canada Revenue Agency) 1645380602
There are two ways to claim the home office expenses credit if you worked from home more than 50% of the time, Vittoratos explains.
One is the simplified way, where you simply claim $2 a day for each day you worked from home, and the other is the detailed way, which requires additional forms and receipts to claim the exact amount you spent on your home office.
The simplified version of the home office credit has been updated to boost you up from a maximum of $400 to $500.
COVID-19 benefits
Students: Need to repay your #COVID19 benefits but not sure how? Follow our Q&As to have this year\u2019s tax questions answered! http://ow.ly/YM0N50E1ChR\u00a0 #CdnTaxpic.twitter.com/7wOPjRgct6— Canada Revenue Agency (@Canada Revenue Agency) 1616168707
Finally, if in 2021 you repaid any amount of COVID-19 benefits you received in 2020, you are able to claim that on your tax return as well.
With that, you have the option to claim that amount on either the year you received the benefit or the year you repaid the amount owed.
"Normally, you can only deduct the repayment of these amounts the year they were repaid," said Vittoratos.
Not eligible for any of these? Well, there are a whole bunch of other ways to save some extra money this tax season. Whether you're a student, a new homeowner or more, there are CRA tax benefits, claims and programs that can help you out.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.